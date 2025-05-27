Article - Top 5 Miami Dolphins OTA Storylines

phinsforlife
Seems like a good list, but one big thing is absent from my perspective. Does McDaniel run things any differently? Work the guys harder, more screaming and yelling, anything different, or still a somewhat laid back approach? I think he missed his first chance to do something differently, by keeping it a 6 OTA's instead of the 10 that are allowed. Granted, OTA's don't involve pads and hitting, but it should still be possible to get a sense if things are done with more urgency and more emphasis on toughness, or if the OTA's handled exactly the same as they were in prior years. Then of course, there should be a line in here about our first round draft pick too.
We do expect to see third-year cornerback Cam Smith and rookie Jason Marshall, Jr.
Will either of those players step up and claim a starting role?
At the moment, Kader Kohou is locked into a starting role and Storm Duck is favored to start.
Smith, Marshall, Artie Burns and Ethan Bonner will all get looks.
And yes, expect Miami to sign someone else before the season starts.
Savaiinaea hadn't signed his contract as of OTA eve. But in today's NFL collective bargaining climate, nobody worries about that anymore.
It will get done.
How does James Daniels look, either on the field or working on the side?
Daniels is returning from an Achilles injury.
And how does second-year left tackle Patrick Paul look as he steps into the giant hole vacated by future Hall of Famer Terron Armstead?
Does Chubb feel he's recovered most or all of his explosiveness?
Phillips' 2023 season ended with an Achilles injury.
Phillips' 2024 season ended with an ACL injury.
How healthy and explosive does Phillips feel? This is an awesome opportunity for Phillips to show he should be paid big bucks on a new Dolphins contract.
We suspect he'll look just fine.
But how does backup Wilson look in Miami's offense?
And does Ewers get off to a good start in a journey that probably ends with a spot on Miami's practice squad?
We know Wilson has a strong arm and mobility. Let's drill down on accuracy, timing and footwork in the pocket.
Hill and Waddle in 2024: 1,703 receiving yards, 12.3 yards per catch.
It's time for Hill and Waddle to get back on track.
Hill has said he did not prepare as hard for the 2024 season and he should have and has pledged to work harder this offseason.
This could very well be Hill's last season in Miami. We think he'll have a bounce-back season.
We'll see how much, if anything, Hill does in the spring, following offseason wrist surgery.
If Hill sits out some or all of the spring, look for these youngsters to try to separate themselves: Malik Washington, Tahj Washington and the undrafted trio of Andrew Armstrong, Theo Wease and Monaray Baldwin.
Miami Dolphins' Top 5 OTA storylines: CBs, OL, Chubb & Phillips
As the Miami Dolphins open OTAs, we're looking at CB, OL, Zach Wilson, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips
www.palmbeachpost.com
