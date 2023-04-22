Artificial Intelligence and How it Relates to the Miami Dolphins

HA HA HA - just heard this morning, on the way to work, that poor Tom Brady is sueing a company for "misleading and disparaging texts" generated by a ChatGPT. After laughing out loud to myself in the truck for a while, I got to thinking about AI and how it may soon have some effect on both players and the The Miami Dolphins, for that matter the entire NFL in general.



To be clear, I don't really consider ChatGPT to be Artificial Intelligence. I thought I had heard the report on Fox News because of well, "the report" haha, but in fact it was CNN. (I've got Sirius XM so I listen all the time to the big 3, FOX, CNN, MSNBC) So to sum this thread up...with AI seemingly on the horizon (and also I'm not afraid...I welcome change and progress wherever possible...It's a mantra of mine) can some of us envision how this next level of computer innovation can help or hurt our beloved Dolphins?



My 1st thought is that we could enter the entire playbook in McD's voice into the "computer" and then let the AI call the plays? Tua would hear that beautiful, melodic, but sometimes crass and cra cra voice of McD in his ear when "the play comes down from AI" and then not skip a beat! Who knows...maybe the computer will analyze at 50 millionquadrillion speed the "best" play to call?



Just some thoughts guys on Saturdaze, my fav day of the week on this board...when we all seem to be able to "let loose"! Eagerly anticipating some great feedback!



Oh ya, and screw u Tom Brady, ya fugly dork!!! Hope there's lot more a this to come for him and good ruck wit da suit! haha...and we're off!