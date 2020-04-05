As a GM... how do you decide

I realize many will say just draft Tua .... but for the sake of conversation .....

Decisions are about to be made without the usual fanfare of workouts and interviews ... as a GM (or FO) what changes or more specifically how do you draft or trade with confidence without being able to put a FINAL due diligence report together?

I know every year blah blah blah and coaches and GM's career's are on the line ... but this year things could go south quickly for some ....

how much will the quarantine affect draft decisions and is accountability still held to the same standard?
 
I think it is. A GM is no different than you, I or anyone except for the fact that his livelihood depends upon who he drafts and how well the team performs. The GM does have contacts, scouts, networking etc to assist but in reality he picks a college player who he feels will perform like a pro bowler... it’s hot or miss

these times are certainly extraordinarily unusual and makes things more difficult but a pick is a pick ultimately
 
I can't remember a draft that I've looked forward to more than this one. Sure, the virus has a lot to do with things, but Grier and Co are still accountable for the decisions they're about to make. They literally can turn this team into contenders immediately, if they make the right picks.
 
The bad news is covid WILL hurt evaluations and investigations the good news is it will affect all 32 teams
 
