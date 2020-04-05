As a GM... how do you decide

I realize many will say just draft Tua .... but for the sake of conversation .....



Decisions are about to be made without the usual fanfare of workouts and interviews ... as a GM (or FO) what changes or more specifically how do you draft or trade with confidence without being able to put a FINAL due diligence report together?



I know every year blah blah blah and coaches and GM's career's are on the line ... but this year things could go south quickly for some ....



how much will the quarantine affect draft decisions and is accountability still held to the same standard?