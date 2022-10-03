 As expected Tua out for the Jets game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

As expected Tua out for the Jets game

NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
33,109
Reaction score
46,490
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
Yeah there was zero doubt that Tua wasn't playing the Jets. The issue now becomes when the NFL will actually clear him to play, given the amount of fail they have already shown they will probably make a martyr out of Tua.
 
rent this space

rent this space

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
9,677
Reaction score
10,873
NY8123 said:
Yeah there was zero doubt that Tua wasn't playing the Jets. The issue now becomes when the NFL will actually clear him to play, given the amount of fail they have already shown they will probably make a martyr out of Tua.
Click to expand...
Does the NFL even have a say in playing with injuries? I would imagine this is all covered in the current CBA. This isn’t a player conduct issue where they have greater latitude.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
33,109
Reaction score
46,490
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
rent this space said:
Does the NFL even have a say in playing with injuries? I would imagine this is all covered in the current CBA. This isn’t a player conduct issue where they have greater latitude.
Click to expand...
He needs to clear a concussion protocol where the system just had an epic breakdown. The NFL has absolute say in all of this because they are changing the rules as I type.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
13,838
Reaction score
23,442
Location
West Palm Beach
DOLFANMIKE said:
Jets game is a Trap Game if I've ever seen one.
Click to expand...
The last time Zach Wilson and the jets played this Dolphins team they almost won. Wilson was running all over them. I’m not taking this jets game lightly at all. Any divisional game should never be taken lightly in my opinion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom