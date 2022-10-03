As expected Tua out for the Jets game

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 13,838
- Reaction score
- 23,442
- Location
- West Palm Beach
I think everyone and their mom knew this was what was going to happen.
Does the NFL even have a say in playing with injuries? I would imagine this is all covered in the current CBA. This isn’t a player conduct issue where they have greater latitude.Yeah there was zero doubt that Tua wasn't playing the Jets. The issue now becomes when the NFL will actually clear him to play, given the amount of fail they have already shown they will probably make a martyr out of Tua.
He needs to clear a concussion protocol where the system just had an epic breakdown. The NFL has absolute say in all of this because they are changing the rules as I type.Does the NFL even have a say in playing with injuries? I would imagine this is all covered in the current CBA. This isn’t a player conduct issue where they have greater latitude.
The last time Zach Wilson and the jets played this Dolphins team they almost won. Wilson was running all over them. I’m not taking this jets game lightly at all. Any divisional game should never be taken lightly in my opinion.Jets game is a Trap Game if I've ever seen one.