As I said…

multistage

multistage

Seen it before. For decades now.

Man, it hurts. Every damn time.

Keep me. Ban me. Don’t care.

This team is ****ed. As always.

Doubt me? Check back in a week when we’re officially done.

Nothing, NOTHING would please me more than to gobble down some humble pie with every damn one of you screaming TOLD YOU SO!!!

But I won’t.
 
