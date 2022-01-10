As of Right now do you keep HC Flo for next season 2nd poll of three

GrieseMarinoTua
The future is bright, the future is aqua & orange
Hey fam
Great result to finish the season
The first poll closed before the Titans game and the result was unanimously in favour of HC Flo’s services being retained for the upcoming season.
Result of first poll was 84% in favour of HC Flo returning next season out of 294 votes snd thanks for taking the time to vote.
Since the last poll we’ve been beaten by the Titans with numerous concerns all round but we’ve beaten the patsies and have a winning record.
There will be a final poll after the draft. So currently where do you stand with HC Flo returning next season?
Have a good one all
