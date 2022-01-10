 As of Right now do you keep HC Flo for next season 2nd poll of three | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

As of Right now do you keep HC Flo for next season 2nd poll of three

As of right now do you keep HC Flo for next season

Hey fam

Great result to finish the season

The first poll closed before the Titans game and the result was unanimously in favour of HC Flo’s services being retained for the upcoming season.

Result of first poll was 84% in favour of HC Flo returning next season out of 294 votes snd thanks for taking the time to vote.

Since the last poll we’ve been beaten by the Titans with numerous concerns all round but we’ve beaten the patsies and have a winning record.

There will be a final poll after the draft. So currently where do you stand with HC Flo returning next season?

Have a good one all
 
Should have put an undecided option.

I am not against bringing him back….. but im also not against looking for better.
 
Yes, we need this defense! Winning record aside for the past two seasons, we need to keep this defensive scheme going. It's clear have we had better talent on offense, we'd be better. If did not have Brissett as backup, or RB room of Gaskin and Ahmed, etc. If we had better receivers who are more reliable.
 
Flores was never at risk of losing his job this year. Ross all but guaranteed him time to rebuild the team. Now if we went 1-16 or something I’m sure he would have been out. We went 9-8, which is half a game behind the 7th seeded AFC team who will get in at 9-7-1.
 
Fair enough.

I voted no because he has too much Marty Schottenheimer in him in that he goes ultra-conservative with a lead instead of going for the kill.
I agree 100%. The guys doesn’t have that killer instinct with his offense when they get the lead. They start running and throw in gimmick plays and let the defense dictate the game.
 
