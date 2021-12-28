As of right now, Do you want HC Flo back next season?

GrieseMarinoTua
Hey fam hope you’re all having a great Xmas break with your families and in particular enjoyed win number 7 in a row. Congrats to the the entire franchise and all of us for hanging in there when it was looking like a completely failed season.
We’ve had some interesting opinions on various threads about HC Flo and I just want to know where you guys are at as of right now with regards to Flo being our HC next year. The poll is in relation to whether you’d keep him at this point of the season regardless of how the next two games go.
I’ll carry out a separate poll after the 2 remaining games and after FA as a comparison of what dynamics can change our opinions.
I personally am a big fan and would keep him regardless but what about you fam? Where are you at after 7th win a row which followed 7 very painful weeks?
Fins up
