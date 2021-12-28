As of right now, Do you want HC Flo back next season?

He'll be back, so wanting him back is a bit of a moot point. I think he could be a very good coach, but he's not there yet. IMO his biggest flaw is himself. He's got the Belichick ego and like most of his disciples he hasn't earned that yet. Flores would really benefit from an experienced former HC on his offensive staff. He is bad with timeouts, he is bad with clock management, bad with challenges, and bad with in game situations at times. He's very good defensively. Yes Boyer is the DC, but if anyone doesn't think he's pulling the strings you are nuts.



Flores likes a conservative offense that does not turn the ball over. He's be fine winning 6-3 games. This off-season they must make upgrades on the offense. I would love to see them bring in a good OL coach, even if they keep Jeanpierre, bring in someone like a Tom Cable as an offensive annalist/assistant HC and let him teach Jeanpierre how to be a good OL coach.



I was not a fan of the Flores hire, but at this point he has earned to be back and I would like to keep consistency.