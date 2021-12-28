 As of right now, Do you want HC Flo back next season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

As of right now, Do you want HC Flo back next season?

As of now do you keep HC Brian Flores for next season regardless of the results in the next 2 matche

  • Yes

  • No

G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
1,416
Reaction score
1,709
Age
48
Location
London England
Hey fam hope you’re all having a great Xmas break with your families and in particular enjoyed win number 7 in a row. Congrats to the the entire franchise and all of us for hanging in there when it was looking like a completely failed season.

We’ve had some interesting opinions on various threads about HC Flo and I just want to know where you guys are at as of right now with regards to Flo being our HC next year. The poll is in relation to whether you’d keep him at this point of the season regardless of how the next two games go.

I’ll carry out a separate poll after the 2 remaining games and after FA as a comparison of what dynamics can change our opinions.

I personally am a big fan and would keep him regardless but what about you fam? Where are you at after 7th win a row which followed 7 very painful weeks?

Fins up
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
1,416
Reaction score
1,709
Age
48
Location
London England
phin1984! said:
100% want him back. It was a complete rebuild. I think a complete rebuild would take longer then 3 years. Give him next year and if he fails we’ve got 2 x 1sts in the 2023 draft to reset
I read a lot of despondent posts fir a number of weeks but what you say there is where I’m actually at. I’d give him next season and if no bueno we get a new HC with the draft capital. Makes perfect sense to me. I don’t see him failing if he sorts the oline snd coaching
 
TeeMoney

TeeMoney

Kid A
Club Member
Joined
May 25, 2003
Messages
3,181
Reaction score
2,481
Location
Planet Telex
The worst part of this saga is that there will be another offseason of uncertainty with the offensive coaches. This OLine is turrible someone's gonna take the axe, hopefully multiple someones.
 
Banksy

Banksy

Club Member
Joined
Jan 4, 2018
Messages
1,712
Reaction score
6,126
Location
England
Yes. I was very down on Flo when we were 1-7 but he's turned this season around and done enough for me to deserve another year.
 
zach attach

zach attach

Starter
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
5,802
Reaction score
1,532
Location
Jax.
Strong no. When he decides to take last year's dominant defense and put it on the shelf for...what it was...and have to be told by that defense in a come to Jesus meeting, then that is completely bad and distrustful.
Picking 2 O.C.'s is ridiculous, having a rookie O line coach teach the very young O line is certain failure. Not answering the Tua question like Tomlin did is distrustful. Not winning for 6 games in a row to include Jax and Houston is bad. Flo got to go.
 
P

Phinittowinit

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 16, 2020
Messages
226
Reaction score
452
Age
38
Location
TN
Keep unless we can get Doug Pederson. No matter what we need to only have one OC be it Godsey or someone with more experience and we need a veteran OL coach.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,650
Reaction score
5,877
Location
Garden State
zach attach said:
Strong no. When he decides to take last year's dominant defense and put it on the shelf for...what it was...and have to be told by that defense in a come to Jesus meeting, then that is completely bad and distrustful.
Picking 2 O.C.'s is ridiculous, having a rookie O line coach teach the very young O line is certain failure. Not answering the Tua question like Tomlin did is distrustful. Not winning for 6 games in a row to include Jax and Houston is bad. Flo got to go.
Valid points
 
B

Brasfin

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 16, 2020
Messages
294
Reaction score
423
Age
30
Location
Brazil
GrieseMarinoTua said:
Hey fam hope you’re all having a great Xmas break with your families and in particular enjoyed win number 7 in a row. Congrats to the the entire franchise and all of us for hanging in there when it was looking like a completely failed season.

We’ve had some interesting opinions on various threads about HC Flo and I just want to know where you guys are at as of right now with regards to Flo being our HC next year. The poll is in relation to whether you’d keep him at this point of the season regardless of how the next two games go.

I’ll carry out a separate poll after the 2 remaining games and after FA as a comparison of what dynamics can change our opinions.

I personally am a big fan and would keep him regardless but what about you fam? Where are you at after 7th win a row which followed 7 very painful weeks?

Fins up
I think it’ll depend on how we play these last two games. Stay competitive throughout and come at least close to winning both of them, I’d be onboard with him staying. But if the team comes out flat and gets blown out or have no chance of winning, then I’d think hard about letting him go.
 
ONole1

ONole1

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 12, 2006
Messages
8,914
Reaction score
25,403
Age
55
Location
Orlando
He'll be back, so wanting him back is a bit of a moot point. I think he could be a very good coach, but he's not there yet. IMO his biggest flaw is himself. He's got the Belichick ego and like most of his disciples he hasn't earned that yet. Flores would really benefit from an experienced former HC on his offensive staff. He is bad with timeouts, he is bad with clock management, bad with challenges, and bad with in game situations at times. He's very good defensively. Yes Boyer is the DC, but if anyone doesn't think he's pulling the strings you are nuts.

Flores likes a conservative offense that does not turn the ball over. He's be fine winning 6-3 games. This off-season they must make upgrades on the offense. I would love to see them bring in a good OL coach, even if they keep Jeanpierre, bring in someone like a Tom Cable as an offensive annalist/assistant HC and let him teach Jeanpierre how to be a good OL coach.

I was not a fan of the Flores hire, but at this point he has earned to be back and I would like to keep consistency.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
4,457
Reaction score
3,568
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
No matter what happens in the next 2 games this offense needs repair in a big way. We need a couple of FA oline starters, we MUST hit on 2 guys that are very good and stay healthy. In the draft look for oline greatness. Nail a pick or 2 for the oline. Between the draft and FA we should put together an oline that can play. In the draft snag a RB in the mold of a Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor. We must fix our problems with short yardage by drafting an elite runner. Build around Liam, Hunt and maybe Jackson and add in UPGRADES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Flo has been loading up his defense at the expense of the offense. This offseason has to be about building the running game and adding talent to the offense. Build around Tua and this O could be tough to stop. Keep this defense together and fix the running game and please give the QB some time to throw throw the ball. In the meantime let's beat up on the Titans and the Pats and cruise into the playoffs.
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
1,416
Reaction score
1,709
Age
48
Location
London England
zach attach said:
Strong no. When he decides to take last year's dominant defense and put it on the shelf for...what it was...and have to be told by that defense in a come to Jesus meeting, then that is completely bad and distrustful.
Picking 2 O.C.'s is ridiculous, having a rookie O line coach teach the very young O line is certain failure. Not answering the Tua question like Tomlin did is distrustful. Not winning for 6 games in a row to include Jax and Houston is bad. Flo got to go.
I think he got the oline absolutely wrong but he’s a rookie HC as well. Im not sure about the Tua situation, I think he’s been told what to say by FO.

I think the Tua position/situation has upset quite a few here but how much if it do we know for certain wasn’t driven by FO/Ross?
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2019
Messages
1,416
Reaction score
1,709
Age
48
Location
London England
BSQ said:
No matter what happens in the next 2 games this offense needs repair in a big way. We need a couple of FA oline starters, we MUST hit on 2 guys that are very good and stay healthy. In the draft look for oline greatness. Nail a pick or 2 for the oline. Between the draft and FA we should put together an oline that can play. In the draft snag a RB in the mold of a Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor. We must fix our problems with short yardage by drafting an elite runner. Build around Liam, Hunt and maybe Jackson and add in UPGRADES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Flo has been loading up his defense at the expense of the offense. This offseason has to be about building the running game and adding talent to the offense. Build around Tua and this O could be tough to stop. Keep this defense together and fix the running game and please give the QB some time to throw throw the ball. In the meantime let's beat up on the Titans and the Pats and cruise into the playoffs.
I agree Flo is very defensive minded and does like to build from defence up in pretty sure our top 2 highest earners are CB’s?

You do need a good def to get to playoffs as you say we need to load up on offence in the upcoming FA and draft
 
