As Of Right Now How Do You See Us Faring This Season?

Just curious as to everyone's feeling about this offseason so far and if had to go with their gut right now, how do you see us faring this season? I know before the draft, but not much going to happen to us in that regard anyway and as far as FA, I think we are probably about done. So what we have right now is what we have essentially. Have to take into account McDaniel before a first time head coach also of course and hopefully Tua gets it done, etc. However, as for me personally I am feeling very very confident right now.
Armstead and Hill- Two phenomenal signings. Mostert and the others, specially resigning Ogbah, are huge also. We have a very good team right now and if all clicks like I hope it will, could be a very special season.
Thoughts on how you are feeling about the team right now? And vote in the poll if you want too.
I have us getting 10 plus wins and making playoffs at the minimum and winning the division.
