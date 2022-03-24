 As Of Right Now How Do You See Us Faring This Season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

As Of Right Now How Do You See Us Faring This Season?

How Do You See Us Doing?

  • Total voters
    69
The Gov

The Gov

I'm On The Whiskey Diet
Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2021
Messages
1,677
Reaction score
7,162
Age
35
Location
North Carolina
Just curious as to everyone's feeling about this offseason so far and if had to go with their gut right now, how do you see us faring this season? I know before the draft, but not much going to happen to us in that regard anyway and as far as FA, I think we are probably about done. So what we have right now is what we have essentially. Have to take into account McDaniel before a first time head coach also of course and hopefully Tua gets it done, etc. However, as for me personally I am feeling very very confident right now.

Armstead and Hill- Two phenomenal signings. Mostert and the others, specially resigning Ogbah, are huge also. We have a very good team right now and if all clicks like I hope it will, could be a very special season.

Thoughts on how you are feeling about the team right now? And vote in the poll if you want too.

I have us getting 10 plus wins and making playoffs at the minimum and winning the division.
 
IHATETHEJETS

IHATETHEJETS

Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2010
Messages
195
Reaction score
160
Location
Southern Maryland
I voted 5 - 10 wins. I believe all of the additions and signings are going to help us; just not sure how long it will take the O-line to jell. Plus we have to see how McD does as a 1st time head coach in the early part of the season.

I believe if he gets 4 wins within the first 8 games, our chances of making the playoffs increase.

I believe if he gets 4 wins within the first 8 games, our chances of making the playoffs increase.
 
DOLFANMIKE

DOLFANMIKE

Coaches Corner
Club Member
Joined
Feb 16, 2002
Messages
4,985
Reaction score
2,374
Location
SO CAL
After seeing what the Bengals did last season, I think the sky is the limit. Can we split with the Bills? If so then we can win the division. If we can win the division and beat the Bills we can go to the Super Bowl

Can we beat the Bengals? I think we match up well with them. If they can be a Super Bowl team that quickly so can we.

Don't be afraid to have expectations of greatness. All the right stuff is here now.
 
BobT

BobT

Practice Squad
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
22
Reaction score
53
Location
S Florida
An awful lot depends on the coaching. McDaniel is an unknown as a Head Coach. Do I think he will succeed? Yes. Will the Oline improve with new coaches? Yes. If the players grasp the offense quickly, then we can win the AFC East. If it takes 6 weeks into the season, then we win 9-10 games and compete for the wild card. Defense should be OK.
 
canesz06

canesz06

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 25, 2012
Messages
574
Reaction score
720
I'm guessing a game over or under .500. I still think tua is the week link
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Club Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
6,571
Reaction score
7,678
Age
50
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
If Tua is the answer, we win the division and at least one playoff game. We've got offensive firepower and a HC that is a supposed offensive guru.

If he isn't, 9 or 10 wins and barely missing the playoffs, or squeaking through and losing.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,258
Reaction score
20,573
Age
69
Location
Miami
Far too early to make a prediction. Because we need to see if Howard returns or is traded because of his contract demands. If he is traded, who replaces him and how will that impact the defense?

How will the OL play with 2 new starters but at this time 3 hold overs from last years worst OL in the league likely remaining starters.

How long will it take Tua and the rest of the offense to adapt to a new offense. The third different offense Tua has had to learn in his 3 years in the league.

I certainly think they have added the talent to make a legitimate run at the playoffs in a very difficult AFC conference but I think I will wait until I at least see who lines up as starters at each position before I predict what their won-loss record might be next year.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
10,313
Reaction score
20,861
I think we'll win the division.

Our offense will now be MUCH improved, and if we can go toe to toe with Buffalo, our defense will win the games.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
386
Reaction score
1,175
Location
Tampa FL
We one 9 games last year with a head coach that seemed to actively want his offense to fail, the 30th ranked running game, 32nd ranked offensive line, virtually no weapons, and a bizarre QB carousel. We've replaced the toxic coach with one players love, added players and coaches to fix the o-line, added several more huge weapons on offense, and have a QB who will undoubtedly play better in his 3rd season. If we can't do better than last year, we're boned
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
10,258
Reaction score
20,573
Age
69
Location
Miami
Joe Dolfan said:
If Tua is the answer, we win the division and at least one playoff game. We've got offensive firepower and a HC that is a supposed offensive guru.

If he isn't, 9 or 10 wins and barely missing the playoffs, or squeaking through and losing.
Click to expand...
Even if Tua is the answer, which I believe he is. I still don’t think the Dolphins have done enough to overtake the Bills. The Bills had the best defense in the league last year during the regular season. They have a top 10 offense and Allen has proven to be one of the top QB’s in the NFL and a player that gives the Dolphin defense fits.

I can see the Dolphins being a wildcard team next season if Howard isn’t traded but I still see the Bills as the best team in the AFC East and possibly the entire AFC next season.

I do believe that by the 2023 season and after the 2023 draft, the Dolphins should be primed to take over as the dominant team in the AFC East.
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

You're awesome!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2004
Messages
5,704
Reaction score
10,160
I think it comes down to how we start the first 4 games. JMHO on how football has progressed the last 20 years. I still think we will be looked at as easy and they will play with high confidence against us.
 
T

teemu7

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
6,500
Reaction score
2,268
in the past you could point to a certain skill group on the team and find a weakness, but outside of some question marks in terms of players, its hard to isolate a spot where we arent properly rostered.

How you can be anything but optimistic at this point is beyond me..we went from a totally toxic situation with the coach/qb and trade rumors to Coach Mcdaniel, a revamped line, all in on the young QB and went out and traded for one of the best skill players in the league. and we arent done.

lets ****ing go.
 
R

RMLogic

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 4, 2018
Messages
925
Reaction score
1,207
Age
67
Location
Mansfield, Ohio
Lol at the homers thinking this team will be better than Buffalo.
The Bills have the best talent in the AFC. Thats reality.
Miami has an unproven coach and QB.. Thats reality.
They should be improved and can win 10 games with a pretty easy schedule.
I get having hope but over the top stuff is nonsense.
 
