As of this morning

Feverdream
Club Member
We have 11.7m in cap space, a bit less than the 13m that I'd predicted.
This is quite a lot of cap space with which to enter the regular season. We could do almost anything we choose at this point-- make trades, sign players, even give players raises if we wished...
Or... we could do nothing and just let it roll over til next year when we'll probably need it.
At any rate... the cap will not be a problem this year.
This is quite a lot of cap space with which to enter the regular season. We could do almost anything we choose at this point-- make trades, sign players, even give players raises if we wished...
Or... we could do nothing and just let it roll over til next year when we'll probably need it.
At any rate... the cap will not be a problem this year.