As of this morning

We have 11.7m in cap space, a bit less than the 13m that I'd predicted.

This is quite a lot of cap space with which to enter the regular season. We could do almost anything we choose at this point-- make trades, sign players, even give players raises if we wished...

Or... we could do nothing and just let it roll over til next year when we'll probably need it.

At any rate... the cap will not be a problem this year.
 
Thanks for the post.
Do we need some of that for PS or does PS not count?
We need some to sign a guy off the street in case of injury I think. How much do we reserve for that?
 
Keion Crossen our third highest paid DB!!!

Brilliant.

Way too much cap wasted the last few years.

Way too few good contracts handed out by our FO.
 
Thanks for always being on top of this. I think Grier was positioning to sign Wilkins. Hopefully, that happens but it could be a franchise tag next year.
 
Yes... we'll have less cap after the PS is filled.

In most cases, street FAs dont make much more (if any) than the 51st highest paid player, so they don't amount to much of a change.
 
Only the highest 51 contracts count. And then of course any dead money. But for instance Brooks while on the roster doesn't count towards the cap.
 
Cap was never going to be a problem in 2023.

This is 4 years out from tanking the roster to the bones and accumulating picks. We have a lot of high picks on rookie deals coming up.
 
?? No the PS won't count. Unless we sign a guy to the PS on a contract that would replace a top 51 contract.
 
I don’t agree with the broader points but do agree that keeping Crossen was a very silly waste of cap space.
 
If Crossen had not been injured, I strongly suspect that he would have made the team.

That said, it was a risk to let him come to camp on that salary.
 
