As of Weds morning, No Phins on Opt Out list

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

No Miami Dolphins among early reports to opt-out of 2020 season

Yesterday was a busy day for the NFL for a number of reasons. The league saw veteran players on the vast majority of NFL teams arrive at their respective team facilities for the first time, marking…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Seems the opt out period will be now until 8/4 as it's tied with some NFL NFLPA thing.

Hope it stays like this.
 
