As predicted, Van Ginkel is getting reps at ILB

"One of the main reasons why Van Ginkel is still in Miami, Fangio could unlock his full potential, and a hybrid usage of inside and outside play could spike that snap count back up to over 70%, as it was in 2021. Should the inside experiment with Van Ginkel progress, it’d indicate a depth role behind ready-made inside linebackers, Jerome Baker and the newly signed free agent David Long."I called this one way back before the draft (February), and I'm very excited to see that Van Ginkel is getting reps at ILB. He is way to much of a playmaker to limit him just on the outside and we need to get him on the field as much as possible. He can bring heat to the offense from the inside or outside.I'll say it now, I won't be shocked to see him outplay Jerome Baker inside and perhaps see us move on from Baker after this season.Here's where the news broke: