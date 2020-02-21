Ashtyn Davis

6'1 195 RS Senior



Bit of an older guy but I really like his game and believe he could fit well in Miami. Now there is an obvious link to Miami since his college DB coach is not one of the DB coaches in Miami so I am sure they will have a ton of info on him. Came to Cal as a track star I believe and walked on after his freshman year, and eventually becoming a stand out defensive player in the Pac-12. Which already gives me good feelings for him, not a highly recruited guy who has made himself into a player, always see upside in these guys as they have seen first hand that correlation between work and results.



Super super athletic guy overall, freshman year was PAC-12 runner up in the 100m hurdles. Great burst and very good range, doesn't mind coming up in run support. Might have a hard time shedding blocks against bigger guys but receivers and TE's shouldn't be the biggest deterrent. Will say he ducks his head a lot when tackling, but is a super high energy and high motor guy. Played all across the board at Cal and offers some versatility, was used in deep middle, deep half, quarters, nickel in man to man, as a nickel linebacker. His feet are good and he is very fluid, good instincts and high football IQ. Not the biggest "ballhawk" but isn't really weak when being challenged. Also offers 4 phase special teams work, he is a tremendous returner and definitely would be an excellent gunner in punt and kick coverage.



Kind of reminds me of Budda Baker, IMO a plug in play guy. Late 1st early 2nd (if lucky) is where I think he goes. He will shine in the compression shorts war in Indy. If Miami goes CB over a S in FA look for a guy like this to be a target come draft day.