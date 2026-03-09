DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 2,229
- Reaction score
- 4,342
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Miami, FL
Asking Price for Jaylen Waddle Reportedly Remains High - DolphinsTalk
Asking Price for Jaylen Waddle Reportedly Remains High Ahead of last season’s NFL trade deadline, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins were asking for a whole lot in exchange for their star wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, who didn’t end up getting moved midseason. Fast forward to the current...
dolphinstalk.com