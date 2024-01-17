Assistant Coaches/Coordinators

Michigan Mike
Since it is clear that McDaniel isn't going anywhere anytime soon, what assistants or coordinators would help the team take the next step in 2024?
Frank Smith is the current OC but does he take on a larger role next season? I have seen a couple of articles (one here https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl...hing-candidates-2024/6b38ac81d366251b96057335) where he is mentioned as a head coach candidate eventually so he may want to show that he is more than a figurehead. Does McDaniel have the mindset to turn over more of the offensive responsibilities or is he resistant to change? He has shown incremental growth in two years but he is still getting plays in late and fails more often than not in making in-game adjustments and game management.
If Harbaugh leaves Michigan for an NFL head coaching job, their DC Jesse Minter would be appealing to add to the defensive staff but I am not sure if there would be mutual interest. He is tied to Baltimore and coached there previously so it would make sense that if he left college he may go back there. Other considerations would be if he and Fangio could work cohesively.
The Dolphins obviously need to do something about the ST units so who would be a good candidate to take over?
There is a lot of talk about which players to retain but I am curious about your thoughts on what to do to improve the quality of the coaching staff.
What other coaches should or could be replaced and who would you hire as their replacement?
