Assistants with a chance to stay...

BigNastyFish
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2012
- Messages
- 12,162
- Reaction score
- 25,321
I know this depends entirely on the HC hired -- but I think we have a few coaches that might hang on.
My quick list is:
Danny Crossman - Teams
Josh Boyer - DC
Gerald Alexander - DBs
Austin Clark - DL
Of course really looking forward to landing a MONSTER OL coach!
Wow would that alone will make a big difference.
And also of course -- looking forward to the 2-headed OC getting axed!
Actually might take 2 axes but we'll get 'er done!
My quick list is:
Danny Crossman - Teams
Josh Boyer - DC
Gerald Alexander - DBs
Austin Clark - DL
Of course really looking forward to landing a MONSTER OL coach!
Wow would that alone will make a big difference.
And also of course -- looking forward to the 2-headed OC getting axed!
Actually might take 2 axes but we'll get 'er done!
Last edited: