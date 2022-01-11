 Assistants with a chance to stay... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Assistants with a chance to stay...

I know this depends entirely on the HC hired -- but I think we have a few coaches that might hang on.

My quick list is:

Danny Crossman - Teams
Josh Boyer - DC
Gerald Alexander - DBs
Austin Clark - DL

Of course really looking forward to landing a MONSTER OL coach!

Wow would that alone will make a big difference.

And also of course -- looking forward to the 2-headed OC getting axed!

Actually might take 2 axes but we'll get 'er done!
 
It depends on who is hired. For example if they hire someone like Dan Quinn he is going to want to install his own defensive system which would probably be different than what Flores had. So he would probably want his own coaches to teach it.
 
BigNastyFish said:
I know this depends entirely on the HC hired -- but I think we have a few coaches that might hang on.

My quick list is:

Danny Crossman - Teams
Josh Boyer - DC
Gerald Alexander - DBs
Austin Clark - DL

Of course really looking forward to landing a MONSTER OL coach!

Wow would that alone will make a big difference.

And also of course -- looking forward to the 2-headed OC getting axed!

Actually might take 2 axes but we'll get 'er done!
Said elsewhere - relationships. If the new guy finds assets he's known for a while and trusts, the current guy is gone
 
Mach2 said:
I know this depends entirely on the HC hired -- but I think we have a few coaches that might hang on.

My quick list is:

Danny Crossman - Teams
Josh Boyer - DC
Gerald Alexander - DBs
Austin Clark - DL

Of course really looking forward to landing a MONSTER OL coach!

Wow would that alone will make a big difference.

And also of course -- looking forward to the 2-headed OC getting axed!

Actually might take 2 axes but we'll get 'er done!
I wouldn't mind Boyer and Alexander sticking around.

The problem is, how many HCs are going to be on board with that type of scheme?
 
rickd13 said:
They might not want to stay. That's one of the big issues with cycling through head coaches every three years.
Right because DC Boyer and first-time coach Alexander have so many more options out there.

If anything they’re getting atleast 2 more years at minimum with a new HC.
 
ANUFan said:
Right because DC Boyer and first-time coach Alexander have so many more options out there.

If anything they’re getting atleast 2 more years at minimum with a new HC.
You have no idea if the new head coach would want to retain anyone from this staff or if they would want to work for the new head coach.
 
ANUFan said:
You gotta be an idiot if you come in as the HC and get rid of folks on the defensive side of the ball!
Unless the new head coach wants to run a different defensive scheme. There would be no point in keeping those guys if that is the case.
 
