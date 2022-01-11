Assistants with a chance to stay...

I know this depends entirely on the HC hired -- but I think we have a few coaches that might hang on.



My quick list is:



Danny Crossman - Teams

Josh Boyer - DC

Gerald Alexander - DBs

Austin Clark - DL



Of course really looking forward to landing a MONSTER OL coach!



Wow would that alone will make a big difference.



And also of course -- looking forward to the 2-headed OC getting axed!



Actually might take 2 axes but we'll get 'er done!