At half-time...

5 quick things that are becoming very obvious...



1. Tua is not the answer going forward, at best you can hope he can just do enough not to lose games...This is not the 2021-2023 version of Tua any more.



2. We have a very good running squad, make sure the line continues to be upgraded.



3. The Line can be good, and the signs are there, but there is still a bit more work to reach what we need.



4. The defense is starting to make a very nice turnaround and reach the type of Defense I thought and hoped we had...My apologies to Coach Weaver.



5. Coach McDaniels still has, and never will have a clue what to do in situations, he is no help on game game day other then make bad decisions.



Here is something to some that may become very unpopular with the glass never filled at all bunch....Miami does have the team to be competitive for years to come, but they need to find a new QB, new HC, and get a another quality receiver, and maybe TE in training.



Maybe giving Weaver the job as HC is not as horrible as I thought.