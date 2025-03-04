 At LEAST five of the following will be available at Pick 13. Yes, I can math. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

At LEAST five of the following will be available at Pick 13. Yes, I can math.

The draft is just over six weeks away, and we're all discussing potential future Miami Dolphins. I can't remember a more fluid potential top 10 picks recently; there's a lot of talent, but very little consensus on who exactly is going to be in the top 5 picks. heck, some "in the know" are actually discussing the potential of Shadeur Sanders sliding deep into the first round.

Here's a certainty. If Miami stays at pick #13, at least FIVE of the following players will be available when they pick. I'm fairly certain that most of them have been involved in a "run that card up to the podium" post.


Cam Ward
Shadeur Sanders
Abdul Carter
Travis Hunter
Armand Membou
Mason Graham
Mykel Williams
Shemar Stewart
Ashton Jeanty
Kelvin Banks
Will Campbell
Tyler Booker
Tyler Warren
Jalon Walker
Tetoria McMillan
Malakai Starks
Nick Emmanwori

That's 17 players. Discuss, and we can revisit this after Free Agency.
 
The top half of your list won't be around so basically look at the bottom half and hope Banks or Campbell are there.
 
JamesWsenior said:
If I was that sure I would be GM. But I can't predict FA, trades etc. Fun to speculate but really nothing concrete at this point.
Agreed, and that's kinda the point. It's fun speculation season. Heck, there's talk about Shadeur Sanders sliding past Miami.
 
13 is an interesting position to be in because basically you just pick the blue chip prospect that falls unexpectedly like we did with Laremy Tunsil a few years ago.
 
mrhankey81701 said:
13 is an interesting position to be in because basically you just pick the blue chip prospect that falls unexpectedly like we did with Laremy Tunsil a few years ago.
My hope is there is someone there that a team is dying to get and offers us a boatload to move down.
 
