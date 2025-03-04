At LEAST five of the following will be available at Pick 13. Yes, I can math.

The Goat
The draft is just over six weeks away, and we're all discussing potential future Miami Dolphins. I can't remember a more fluid potential top 10 picks recently; there's a lot of talent, but very little consensus on who exactly is going to be in the top 5 picks. heck, some "in the know" are actually discussing the potential of Shadeur Sanders sliding deep into the first round.
Here's a certainty. If Miami stays at pick #13, at least FIVE of the following players will be available when they pick. I'm fairly certain that most of them have been involved in a "run that card up to the podium" post.
Cam Ward
Shadeur Sanders
Abdul Carter
Travis Hunter
Armand Membou
Mason Graham
Mykel Williams
Shemar Stewart
Ashton Jeanty
Kelvin Banks
Will Campbell
Tyler Booker
Tyler Warren
Jalon Walker
Tetoria McMillan
Malakai Starks
Nick Emmanwori
That's 17 players. Discuss, and we can revisit this after Free Agency.
