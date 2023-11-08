 At the halfway point, here's my assessment... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

At the halfway point, here's my assessment...

Feverdream

Feverdream

We sit at 6-3, but most are feeling vaguely dissatisfied with that, and while I understand the concern, let me share my take with y'all.

First things first, let's go back to how the board as a whole was feeling before the season began. What were the prevailing beliefs at that time? Here's what I remember:

A) Buffalo was respected, if not feared by many. Most hoped that we might be able to catch them. New England was generally respected, and some openly believed the Jets would take a run at the title with Rodgers. Heck... a few actually thought that maybe we should have tried to get him.

B) Most here thought that our front office had not done nearly enough on the Offensive Line. Jackson and Eichenberg were obvious busts; our reserves were awful; and Tua was going to die.

C) Tua would NEVER hold up... or be able to take that next step. While this was not the most common belief, there was a significant minority of brothers who screamed this from the rooftops.

D) We made a grave error in not pursuing Henry or Cook... we needed a bell cow back. RBBC would never work.

E) Everthing would have to go perfectly for us befire we could actually compete with the best teams in the NFL. There was no chance that we could take injuries to important players like Armstead, Ramsey, Phillips, and Waddle and still win... this one was believed by almost everyone (myself included).

I think you can see where I'm going here. Almost all of our offseason narratives were wrong... most of them, dead wrong. We've exceeded what MOST here thought we'd manage, and we accomplished all of this while taking on more injuries than we could have predicted.

90% of the brothers on this board would have taken 6-3 in a heartbeat. Hell... 95% of us would have taken that. ...and if we'd been told that we'd be 6-3 and that we wouldn't have taken a single meaningful season-ending injury AND that we hadn't been forced to make any trades or take on any more big contracts??? I think we are approaching 100% now.

Fellas... our line has been immeasurably better than most thought. Achane has been better than anyone really thought he would be. Long is light years better than Elandon Roberts ever was. Chubb is playing to his contract. Tua has avoided taking even a bump or bruise. Berrios has been the best return man/actual WR that we've had in a decade. Hill? Holy crap. Lamm as a swing Tackle? Van Ginkle in reserve?

Yes, I would like to have beaten KC or Philly, but both were close enough... the only real negative response that i have is just how bad we looked vs. Buffalo... that is the one game where we just got beat, and i want to see how the coaches scheme for them next time...

But beyond that... honestly... just remember how few of us thought we'd be 7-2 or better.

I didn't.

Did you?
 
Great post Fever- ty
 
can't disagree with anything you said.

anyone that thought we would just fall into The Fanger's defense day one, and look like the best defenses he has ever run in his entire career is delusional (with or without Jalen Ramsey).

that we have made it here at 6 and 3, and just now possibly rounding into form on that defense, is a good spot to be in (not to mention the early return of said Jalen Ramsey).

not only has Achane been better than we thought, he may be a superstar in the making.

Buffalo presents a bad matchup for us, for whatever reason. Is their offense better than Mahomes' offense? regardless, we totally shtoinked Mahomes, and got rolled by Boofalo (again, that was the infancy of our evolution in this defense). I too am looking forward that rematch. how nice would it be if we have it all locked up by week 18 and the outcome doesn't really matter?
 
I'll add another perspective some seem to not understand. I'm one of those who agree with what you write, but find myself dissatisfied. Not because the team is not living up to my expectations, but because I can make a reasonable argument for 7-2 or 8-1, *IF* Miami would get out of their own way.
Think about that. what some see as negative views are actually MORE positive about the team's talent, progress, and direction. Don't confuse frustration with being negative. This team has more talent than most (anyone?) here expected. Not playing up to that talent is a legitimate cause for frustration.
 
Great perspective, dude.

And that's why I'm so salty at fans.

I'm devastated too that we shrink against the teams you need to prove yourself against. It sucks, man. Theres ALWAYS a let down with this team. Which is why I can never fully celebrate a touchdown the moment that it happens. The skeptic the Dolphins have turned me into starts looking for the flag immediately instead of cheering joyfully & freely.

But we're 6-3 2 games ahead in the division. Tua- thank you almighty God- has remained healthy. Our OL, which we ALL thought was going to get raped Sunday in, Sunday out has performed so high above expectations. Achane looks like a freagin hall of famer. Hill has been the terror we all hoped for.

The negativity that the KC loss has brought out in fans is understandable but I'm reading posts like fire McDaniel & Tua sucks. That's crazy, dude. Just clinical insanity.

We haven't been this dangerous of a team in decades... DECADES.

Hang in there, guys. Let's win the division. We'll worry about overcoming beating winning teams when it's lose or go home.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
I'll add another perspective some seem to not understand. I'm one of those who agree with what you write, but find myself dissatisfied. Not because the team is not living up to my expectations, but because I can make a reasonable argument for 7-2 or 8-1, *IF* Miami would get out of their own way.
Think about that. what some see as negative views are actually MORE positive about the team's talent, progress, and direction. Don't confuse frustration with being negative. This team has more talent than most (anyone?) here expected. Not playing up to that talent is a legitimate cause for frustration.
That's another great point.

We're 6-3 mainly shooting ourselves in the foot with terrible game-management, penalties, questionable play calls.

Can you imagine what this team looks like when they finally put it consistently all together?
 
Well said. This team was humming offensively when the offensive line was healthy, and has been competitive with injuries to this unit. That says a lot.

We finally got a glimpse of how good this defense can be versus Kansas City. The Dolphins gave up 267 yards to the Chiefs. Doesn't get much better than that.

Miami's going to have to learn to win the big games when they count. But this team has a lot of talent.
 
The uncertain sentiment is because we started on fire at 3-0 in Sept but we’ve cooled and gone 3-3 since Buffalo.

Every team has it’s warts. Quality of wins is arguably ours.
 
As others have pointed out, the Dolphins "hard" games have all come on the road, that is not easy. It's just not easy to beat real good teams on the road in the NFL, the Dolphins should know, they are one of the teams that are hard to beat on the road.

Actually, off the top of my head, I can only think of one decent road win in the NFL this entire year, when the Bengals beat the 49ers. I think the Dolphins win over the Chargers will eventually be recognized as a good road win though.
 
This is why I never make any predictions as far as our record before the season starts nor do I make any predictions about scores for any games. I have my hopes of course but also know that things might not go the way I'm hoping for.

We can talk every day about 6-3 or 7-2 or the 3 games we lost so far but it is what it is at this point.

We're 6-3 and what I'm hoping for is for the injuries to stop already. I know that's not very realistic of course but I'd love to see what this team can do with everyone healthy. It'd be nice to see what the team could do with the same OL playing more than one game together.

Can’t wait to see what our offense can do with Mostert AND Achane back together
 
I thought we would be 13-4 or 14-3 to end the season. Still on track but I'm one of the most relentlessly optimistic fans we have.

Good write up @Feverdream well done and it keeps it in the perspective that is our reality. Get A CHAIN back after the bye and keep getting healthier everywhere. Getting Hunt back and having Williams learn to snap would be a big plus too.
 
I think if you told anybody Miami would have a 1 game lead in the AFC East after 9 weeks most of us would have taken it an said they would be happy with it. Now here we are and about 25%, maybe more, of the fans seem to be disinchanted and disappointed. Just goes to show you're always going to have critics.
 
Barring serious injuries, Miami is going to kick the ever-loving holy crap out of Buffalo Week 18.

You can hold me to this one.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
I think if you told anybody Miami would have a 1 game lead in the AFC East after 9 weeks most of us would have taken it an said they would be happy with it. Now here we are and about 25%, maybe more, of the fans seem to be disinchanted and disappointed. Just goes to show you're always going to have critics.
I think it's more about the promise we've shown. We know this COULD have been an 8-1 team. As FD said, we've only straight up been beaten in the Buffalo game. For the other two, get rid of the idiotic tush push, a bunch of crap calls, a 1 in a million fumble for a TD and a bad snap and we're there. Those things didn't happen so we're 6-3 which is great but that is the way at least, I see it. Glad to be 6-3. Even better to be 6-3 with a one game lead. I'm pumped. Ready to go 8-0 or 7-1 through the remainder.
 
If you looked at the first 9 games on the schedule in the offseason/preseason and you saw the Chargers, the Patriots twice, the Bills, the Eagles, and the Chiefs, you would definitely have a hard time realistically predicting 7-2 or 8-1. 6-3 is probably where anyone being realistic would land, particularly considering 5 of the 6 games listed were road games.

Obviously, the analysis changes a bit once the games are actually played. Anyone would hope we could take one of the three against the Bills, Chiefs, or Eagles. Maybe you’d replace a win there with a loss on the road in Los Angeles. Or maybe a split with the Patriots. You’d still arrive at 6-3. But knowing now that we swept the Patriots and won in Los Angeles, it does feel more disappointing that we didn’t steal one win out of the three games against the Bills, Chiefs, and Eagles.

Overall, a lot has gone well so far. Injuries have really been unfortunate and impactful. We showed we could live without Armstead successfully, but add injuries to Wynn, Williams, and Hunt and the o-line has really suffered. The Achane injury has hurt more than we can quantify. Clearly, Ramsey would have made a huge impact. Enough to beat the Bills? Hard to say, but Diggs doesn’t rip us to shreds if Ramsey is healthy. Would we have beaten the Eagles with X and Ramsey? We would have had a better chance, at the very least.

I still have an optimistic view of the season. I truly believe we should and will win the next 5 games. If we don’t, something significant went wrong. If we get to 11-3, I think there’s a chance we could win 2 of 3 out of the final gauntlet of the Cowboys, Ravens, and Bills (mainly because 2 are at home).

13-4 would go down as a massive success and our best regular season since 1984. We’d have at least one home playoff game. Sign me up for that right now.
 
