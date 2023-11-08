At the halfway point, here's my assessment...

We sit at 6-3, but most are feeling vaguely dissatisfied with that, and while I understand the concern, let me share my take with y'all.



First things first, let's go back to how the board as a whole was feeling before the season began. What were the prevailing beliefs at that time? Here's what I remember:



A) Buffalo was respected, if not feared by many. Most hoped that we might be able to catch them. New England was generally respected, and some openly believed the Jets would take a run at the title with Rodgers. Heck... a few actually thought that maybe we should have tried to get him.



B) Most here thought that our front office had not done nearly enough on the Offensive Line. Jackson and Eichenberg were obvious busts; our reserves were awful; and Tua was going to die.



C) Tua would NEVER hold up... or be able to take that next step. While this was not the most common belief, there was a significant minority of brothers who screamed this from the rooftops.



D) We made a grave error in not pursuing Henry or Cook... we needed a bell cow back. RBBC would never work.



E) Everthing would have to go perfectly for us befire we could actually compete with the best teams in the NFL. There was no chance that we could take injuries to important players like Armstead, Ramsey, Phillips, and Waddle and still win... this one was believed by almost everyone (myself included).



I think you can see where I'm going here. Almost all of our offseason narratives were wrong... most of them, dead wrong. We've exceeded what MOST here thought we'd manage, and we accomplished all of this while taking on more injuries than we could have predicted.



90% of the brothers on this board would have taken 6-3 in a heartbeat. Hell... 95% of us would have taken that. ...and if we'd been told that we'd be 6-3 and that we wouldn't have taken a single meaningful season-ending injury AND that we hadn't been forced to make any trades or take on any more big contracts??? I think we are approaching 100% now.



Fellas... our line has been immeasurably better than most thought. Achane has been better than anyone really thought he would be. Long is light years better than Elandon Roberts ever was. Chubb is playing to his contract. Tua has avoided taking even a bump or bruise. Berrios has been the best return man/actual WR that we've had in a decade. Hill? Holy crap. Lamm as a swing Tackle? Van Ginkle in reserve?



Yes, I would like to have beaten KC or Philly, but both were close enough... the only real negative response that i have is just how bad we looked vs. Buffalo... that is the one game where we just got beat, and i want to see how the coaches scheme for them next time...



But beyond that... honestly... just remember how few of us thought we'd be 7-2 or better.



I didn't.



Did you?