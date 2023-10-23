At this point Cam Smith>Eli Apple

I almost hate to get involved in this, but I want to point out a couple things.



We (VF) don't play man press coverage much at all, and we don't move guys to cover specific receivers. In that respect, nobody is "put on" any specific receivers in general. Don't like the scheme, you say? Then why did everyone want Fangio so bad. That's who he is. That's who he has been for years.



Do any of us have any idea if Smith is ready or not? It's easy to say "play him, he can't be worse". Absolutely he could, particularly when you consider scheme. If it were just a matter of man coverage, ppl may, or may not, have a valid point. That's not the case though (see above). I do not know for sure what the specific issue(s) are, but neither does anyone else on the outside looking in. My guess is he may not have a good grasp of the scheme yet in terms of assignment responsibility pass offs, depending on the presnap alignment and route combinations that develop in front of him. Bottom line, none of us know how he looks in game planned practices. Let's not pretend we do. We have a HC, highly sought after DC, and position coaches that all, apparently, agree that it isn't time.



Don't make it out like it's as simple as line up and cover a specific guy 1v1. That is so much of an oversimplification, that most ppl here should know better.



And that's all I have to say about that ........