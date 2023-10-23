 At this point Cam Smith>Eli Apple | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

At this point Cam Smith>Eli Apple

I still don’t know why we signed the guy who has been the laughing stock of NFL WRs since the Super Bowl he got destroyed in. He was the worst football player on that field in front of the world. Thought he’d never get another opportunity

Cam should be starting on the boundary until both Howard and Ramsey are healthy.
 
Lol maybe I’m crazy but I thought in the pregame show one of them analysts (I think it was Mccourty) said Eli Apple tan by him and said it’s going to an Eli kind of night or something along those lines. This guy is a joke and sucks. He is constantly getting beat and I don’t blame opposing teams for picking on him
 
It really would be nice if we got a contribution from our 2nd round pick. If Howard, Ramsey, Needham and Kohou were healthy for the first seven weeks, you could almost understand. But given the injury issues, I don’t get it.

There have been too many risk-free minutes available so far this season (huge leads against Denver and Carolina, huge deficit against Buffalo) for it to make any sense to be avoiding giving him reps.
 
Elle Clouds said:
Even with limited reps, I’m fairly sure Smith can do what Apple is doing. Apple got picked on all night and can’t tackle. This dude is a liability. Luckily reinforcements are coming.
He couldn't even keep up with Goeddert running across the field. How slow is he that a TE can get 5 yards of separation from him on a drag route?
 
Zeb said:
When I heard that I thought "Great, Brown is going to have a career day."
 
mnphinfan said:
Lol I guess these guys have to have that kind of mindset but god damn look in the mirror sometimes. You can’t believe your “that” guy be watching the tape of previous games.
 
It's honestly criminal malpractice by Fangio at this point to continue to trot out Apple over Cam Smith.

I also feel bad for Kohou at this point. He's getting the ultimate trial by fire.
 
mnphinfan said:
That certainly wasn't his best moment lol.

I think we do need to keep some perspective on Apple though. We signed him in training camp after other teams more or less had their full rosters set. The cupboard was pretty bare at cornerback when we went looking for him. Outside of trading for somebody, there likely were not many other options, at least at the price the front office was willing to pay.

I'm looking forward to Smith though. Hopfully after the bye we will have Howard / Ramsey / Kohou / Smith as our actives.
 
Even last night, Smith did not get any snaps on defense. I expect when Ramsey or Howard is back and potentially Needham, I don't see that changing. Not saying he shouldn't be -- hard to judge him after only seeing 4 defensive snaps all season -- just know that Apple and Nickerson aren't good.

Last night's DB snaps:
Apple 72
Kohou 72
Nickerson 45
Bethel 0
Smith 0

Bethel has been successful in the positions he's been put in since he got here....and still didn't get in, so I'm not sure that Smith is going to get in once we had Ramsey and Howard. Ramsey and Howard at CB1 and CB2 and Kohou being the nickel safety is a good first 3.
 
I almost hate to get involved in this, but I want to point out a couple things.

We (VF) don't play man press coverage much at all, and we don't move guys to cover specific receivers. In that respect, nobody is "put on" any specific receivers in general. Don't like the scheme, you say? Then why did everyone want Fangio so bad. That's who he is. That's who he has been for years.

Do any of us have any idea if Smith is ready or not? It's easy to say "play him, he can't be worse". Absolutely he could, particularly when you consider scheme. If it were just a matter of man coverage, ppl may, or may not, have a valid point. That's not the case though (see above). I do not know for sure what the specific issue(s) are, but neither does anyone else on the outside looking in. My guess is he may not have a good grasp of the scheme yet in terms of assignment responsibility pass offs, depending on the presnap alignment and route combinations that develop in front of him. Bottom line, none of us know how he looks in game planned practices. Let's not pretend we do. We have a HC, highly sought after DC, and position coaches that all, apparently, agree that it isn't time.

Don't make it out like it's as simple as line up and cover a specific guy 1v1. That is so much of an oversimplification, that most ppl here should know better.

And that's all I have to say about that ........
 
