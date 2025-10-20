 At What Point Should Ewers Start? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

At What Point Should Ewers Start?

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
28,124
Reaction score
42,200
I've been a huge Tua supporter, but I'm also realistic. He has played poorly this season. Obviously, it's not all on Tua. The offensive line isn't good, the running game is sporadic, Hill is out for the season. But that Cleveland game was easily bottom third in the league kind of performance. Put it this way, a rookie in Gabriel outplayed a seasoned veteran.

So, contract aside, should Miami start Ewers at some point this season? He's a bit of a wildcard. What if Ewers plays and shows something? We are all pretty much assuming at this point that the Dolphins need to draft a quarterback high. That's likely the case, but why not find out what Ewers has to offer?
 
hoops said:
After the bye week. We will be 1-10.

Make the full time change. But I bet ya Ewers replaces Tua again these next 4 games.
Click to expand...
If he haas a rough game next week or the week after I expect him to get some kind of injury and this will allow EWERS to get some gametime without demoting Tua. If Tua gets replaced how do you go to him next year as your starter??
 
Dorfdad said:
If he haas a rough game next week or the week after I expect him to get some kind of injury and this will allow EWERS to get some gametime without demoting Tua. If Tua gets replaced how do you go to him next year as your starter??
Click to expand...

I don’t think they are afraid to demote Tua anymore. They just opened up the scrutiny and everything that comes with it with the starting qb when they benched a healthy Tua Sunday.

This is just getting started. Watch.
 
hoops said:
I don’t think they are afraid to demote Tua anymore. They just opened up the scrutiny and everything that comes with it with the starting qb when they benched a healthy Tua Sunday.

This is just getting started. Watch.
Click to expand...
I won't believe this until guys like jonah are benched, which should be immediately
 
hoops said:
That won’t happen. They want to justify that pick like they did with eich. So don’t get your hopes up.

Imo.
Click to expand...
I agree with that, this just seems like the usual mcdaniel word salad to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom