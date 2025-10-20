At What Point Should Ewers Start?

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
I've been a huge Tua supporter, but I'm also realistic. He has played poorly this season. Obviously, it's not all on Tua. The offensive line isn't good, the running game is sporadic, Hill is out for the season. But that Cleveland game was easily bottom third in the league kind of performance. Put it this way, a rookie in Gabriel outplayed a seasoned veteran.
So, contract aside, should Miami start Ewers at some point this season? He's a bit of a wildcard. What if Ewers plays and shows something? We are all pretty much assuming at this point that the Dolphins need to draft a quarterback high. That's likely the case, but why not find out what Ewers has to offer?
