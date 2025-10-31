Ate there Three Quarterback Worthy of Top 10 Picks?

With the firing of Chris Grier on Halloween, Stephen Ross has signaled that changes are coming for the Miami Dolphins.



That likely means a new head coach, and makes quarterback a big possibility as well. Miami could wait until 2027 to get a quarterback, and load up on defensive prospects, which appears to be the strength of this draft. But with new GM's and coaches, they may want to go ahead and get their quarterback. That's usually what we see play out.



It's likely both New Orleans and the New York Jets, currently at the top of the draft, go quarterback. Mendoza and Moore going 1-2 is highly likely. Alabama' Simpson could be the third quarterback and a potential Miami target. Are those three locked in as top 10 picks?



Of course, there's a possibility the Dolphins pick in the top two.