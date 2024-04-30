Athletic Draft Grade

Finswatch
From the Athletic under Draft Losers:
Miami Dolphins
Despite forfeiting their third-round pick because of impermissible contact with Tom Brady and the agent for Sean Payton, the Dolphins still finished the draft with seven picks. Yet they didn’t seem to hit on any big-time stars. Edge rusher Chop Robinson has upside, but he’ll need time to develop. So will second-round offensive tackle Patrick Paul. A team needing to shrink the gap between itself and the Buffalo Bills needed more slam-dunk selections.
What is a slam dunk selection
Drake Maye?
Keon Coleman??
To me, the Bills lost as much or more than we did before the draft and didn't come away with "slam dunks" to replace Diggs, Poyer and Davis and Morse.
They got a big WR who lacks the speed and quickness of either of the receivers they lost. Got a good safety in Bishop and a good center in Van Pran Granger but both will need time to develop.
The Jets got a future LT and a slot receiver from a small school so where are the slam dunks?
The Pats had another blah draft, imo, and won't be ready for prime time for awhile
Prediction here that the combo of Jalen Wright and Malik Washington make a bigger contribution than any other AFC East rookie duo.
