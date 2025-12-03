 Athletics thoughts on keeping McDaniel around | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Athletics thoughts on keeping McDaniel around

This article went thru the coaches on the hot seat around the league, this is the Fins section:



The Miami Dolphins are wrapping up a third consecutive underwhelming season and are expected to finish at or below their eight-win total from 2024, which was three wins worse than their 2023 record. They fired their general manager in October, do not seem to have a quarterback they trust and are firmly third in their division, with one team ahead of them having rebuilt itself overnight. In 99 out of 100 situations, the coaching staff would be out the door as soon as the offseason hits. But on this week’s episode of “The Athletic Football Show,” Robert Mays and Derrik Klassen argue that this might be that one case in 100 where the head coach should get another shot.

“I cannot believe I’m landing in this place, but I think the more I think about it, the more I’m talking myself into it,” Mays says. “In almost any other situation, if a franchise ran it back with the staff again, I’d be like, ‘Are you insane? How can you possibly justify this?’ But with the Dolphins specifically, there’s a little part of me that would like to see this group with a different quarterback and a different team-building approach.”

Miami is 5-7 and, though not officially eliminated from the playoffs, will almost certainly end the season watching the wild-card round from home. But given the Dolphins started 2-7, the present moment is actually a lot more feel-good than you might imagine.

“I feel like they are consistently getting better as a football team. And I know that’s only amounted to 5-7, but I do think it’s a good coaching staff. And I think if you can get one or two more pieces on the defense, you fix the quarterback situation, it’s like, this is probably a playoff team again,” Klassen says. “They don’t feel stale. The end of the Seahawks era with Pete Carroll kind of felt stale. The end of Mike Tomlin kind of (feels) stale. This doesn’t feel stale. They just feel like they don’t have enough players, and the quarterback is worse now than he was two or three years ago. That’s kind of all it is to me.”

The Dolphins are 4-1 over their last five games, including a 30-13 trouncing of the Buffalo Bills. In that stretch, De’Von Achane has surged, running for 120 or more yards in three straight games after hitting that mark just once in the nine games prior. Jaylen Waddle has become a true WR1 in Tyreek Hill’s absence, and most importantly, the team has shown no signs of quitting under McDaniel.

“I think we’re at the point in the season where a lot of other teams, or maybe not from the team perspective, but a lot of other fan bases are going to look at the Dolphins on their schedule and be like, ‘Free win,’” Klassen says. “I don’t know, man. They’re going to make it hard. You might still beat them, but they’re going to make it hard.”

Of course, retaining McDaniel and his staff makes the GM hiring process a bit more complicated, since most candidates prefer to avoid arranged marriages. But given the landscape of coaching candidates, replacing McDaniel might be the harder task at this point.

“I’m sure there are Dolphins fans who are listening to this and just losing their minds at the thought of that, and I totally get it. But I just think about the pool of available coaches here, and what are the chances that you’re gonna get a staff that is better than the Mike McDaniel-Anthony Weaver combination, given the talent on this roster?” Mays says. “I’m just not sure it’s a guarantee that you’re gonna be better off. And sometimes change is good. Sometimes change is necessary. And sometimes change for change’s sake is worth it. But in this specific case, I actually kind of want to see what this would look like.”
 
They also had a quick section on Tuas performance vs the Saints, which supports the article above on how the team is being held back by the QB and how McD deserves a season with a better QB:

Stat check: Tua Tagovailoa's 8.1 QBR vs. Saints​

Just two weeks ago, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders won his debut NFL start over the Las Vegas Raiders with an 8.5 QBR. He made two big throws down the field and got a box-score boost on a screen touchdown by running back Dylan Sampson. Otherwise, he was asked to do very little and still barely completed half his passes.

That marked the worst QBR for a quarterback in a win all year. Nobody else to that point had won a game with a QBR below 10.

Jump forward a single week later, and Tua Tagovailoa outdid the rookie.

Tagovailoa posted an 8.1 QBR on Sunday, completing 52.2 of his passes and taking four sacks for a total of 23 yards lost. Not once did Tagovailoa find the end zone. In fact, he missed Darren Waller wide open on the back line in the fourth quarter, and the Dolphins had to settle for a field goal three plays later. Tagovailoa also threw a duck of an interception to Kool-Aid McKinstry, and he nearly had another on his first pass in the fourth quarter.

Thanks to their run game and defense, the Dolphins won anyway, 21-17. But to get a handle on how bizarre it is for a quarterback to win despite a performance like this, look no further than the other two quarterbacks who produced a sub-10 QBR this week: Max Brosmer (5.6) and Aaron Rodgers (6.2). Brosmer's Vikings got shut out; Rodgers' Steelers scored once, but only because the Bills fumbled inside their own 40.

Two weeks before that, Jared Goff's disastrous, weather-influenced game against the Eagles scored a 9.4 on the QBR scale. That's the kind of quarterback production we're talking about here.

So, shout out to the Dolphins for escaping with one of the more improbable start-to-finish wins we've seen all season.
 
They didnt mention the major reason McDaniel will be back ... Ross loves him.

McDaniel deserves to be fired, team comes out of camp totally under prepaired, leading to awful starts to the season. He cant seem to make in game adjustments when the original gameplan isnt working. He struggles to get plays in on time. Hes awful at throwing challenges. Hes wasteful with timeouts and MOST IMPORTANTLY IMO, his continued employment might prevent a top GM candidate from wanting this job.

If he stays, its a clear signal Ross has learned nothing from his decade plus of failures managing this franchise.
 
I’m of the opinion that unless one of Harbaugh or Tomlin becomes available, then there may not be a better option available. Cignetti was also the only college coach that excited me, and since he just resigned I honestly don’t know who would be a better option than McD. He still has a lot to improve on with time management and situational play calling, as well as setting the tone in the locker room and his terrible use of challenges, but he’s a brilliant offensive mind and an innovator. He would also need to stay away from giving his input on personnel, because he is the one who advocated for Tuas extension, although I will give him credit for demanding we draft Achane.

I want to replace Champ Kelly and hire a real GM, my favorites are Alec Halaby and Andy Weidl, so if they would be open to keeping McD I wouldn’t have a problem giving him another shot next year. However if the new GM doesn’t want to keep him, I’d be ok with that too because I want the power to ultimately rest in the new GMs hands, not cause Ross loves and believes in McD so much.
 
This is not bread we are talking about...it's a football organization. Anyone who after 4 years of Mike McDummy can seriously think this guy can win a Super Bowl...really needs to find another sport to follow because they know ZERO about football! The Dolphins are winning despite McDummy and Tua. The goal here gentlemen is to win a SUPER BOWL...not play mediocre football.
 
If a good GM comes in and decides McD is worth keeping, (which seems very unlikely) and he doesnt let Tua start another game for this franchise, Im fine with McDaniel sticking around. We really dont know what McDaniel's offense would look like without having a QB he has scheme around not being able to.... throw off platform, scramble, QB sneak, throw passes with accuracy over 10 yards, throw basic out routes, progress through basic progressions, read the defense, adjust protections pre-snap and lead the team on even a mediocre level.

If the new GM comes in and wants to keep both Tua and McDaniel, we hired the wrong GM IMO.
 
McDaniel has had 4 years to improve on those things and hasn't done it yet. What makes you think he will be able to do it next year? It's time for him to go!
 
