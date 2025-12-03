Athletics thoughts on keeping McDaniel around

Stat check: Tua Tagovailoa's 8.1 QBR vs. Saints​

They also had a quick section on Tuas performance vs the Saints, which supports the article above on how the team is being held back by the QB and how McD deserves a season with a better QB:Just two weeks ago, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders won his debut NFL start over the Las Vegas Raiders with an 8.5 QBR. He made two big throws down the field and got a box-score boost on a screen touchdown by running back Dylan Sampson. Otherwise, he was asked to do very little and still barely completed half his passes.That marked the worst QBR for a quarterback in a win all year. Nobody else to that point had won a game with a QBR below 10.Jump forward a single week later, and Tua Tagovailoa outdid the rookie.Tagovailoa posted an 8.1 QBR on Sunday, completing 52.2 of his passes and taking four sacks for a total of 23 yards lost. Not once did Tagovailoa find the end zone. In fact, he missed Darren Waller wide open on the back line in the fourth quarter, and the Dolphins had to settle for a field goal three plays later. Tagovailoa also threw a duck of an interception to Kool-Aid McKinstry, and he nearly had another on his first pass in the fourth quarter.Thanks to their run game and defense, the Dolphins won anyway, 21-17. But to get a handle on how bizarre it is for a quarterback to win despite a performance like this, look no further than the other two quarterbacks who produced a sub-10 QBR this week: Max Brosmer (5.6) and Aaron Rodgers (6.2). Brosmer's Vikings got shut out; Rodgers' Steelers scored once, but only because the Bills fumbled inside their own 40.Two weeks before that, Jared Goff's disastrous, weather-influenced game against the Eagles scored a 9.4 on the QBR scale. That's the kind of quarterback production we're talking about here.So, shout out to the Dolphins for escaping with one of the more improbable start-to-finish wins we've seen all season.