ATL and Kyle Pitts

Is Pitts just not as good as many thought or has he just not developed as expected or does ATL just not have a clue how to use him?



Are all three scenarios partially correct?



Dude only has 23 receptions for 285 yards and 2 TD’s half way through the season.

While he did have over 1K yards last season, he only had ONE freaking TD.



If he’s truly as talented and good as many think, it seems to me ATL would be better served to trade this kid if they can’t figure out how to utilize him.



What might it take to pry him away? What’s his value?



I realize he’s still just 22 but the production thus far doesn’t warrant a 1st round pick IMO. I wonder if he could be had for a 2nd??That could be a steal for a team that could utilize him properly.