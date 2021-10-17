Attention all anti-Tua guys

Tua is the least of our problems. He threw the ball with velocity, ran when he had to, avoided sacks, etc. Yes, he had a couple poor throws with one leading to a pick, it happens. The Tua haters want to harp on the same thing constantly, takes too long for the ball to get there, doesn't go through his reads nonsense. Considering the trash heap he is playing on, what do you expect ? For his sake, I hope we do trade him where he can go be successful. Everyone of the posters here who want him gone have raging erections for Herbert and Watson. We are not getting them, at least not Herbert. They may mortgage the farm for Watson, at that point I'm done with them. You say you want high character players on your team and then you get this scumbag, not a franchise I want to watch. The way this team looks, there is maybe 10 players I'd keep.



Have a beer or 10, enjoy your day and realize it is a game. At the very least, you can watch Herbert play.