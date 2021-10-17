 Attention all anti-Tua guys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Attention all anti-Tua guys

F

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
Mar 31, 2006
166
389
Greensboro, NC
Tua is the least of our problems. He threw the ball with velocity, ran when he had to, avoided sacks, etc. Yes, he had a couple poor throws with one leading to a pick, it happens. The Tua haters want to harp on the same thing constantly, takes too long for the ball to get there, doesn't go through his reads nonsense. Considering the trash heap he is playing on, what do you expect ? For his sake, I hope we do trade him where he can go be successful. Everyone of the posters here who want him gone have raging erections for Herbert and Watson. We are not getting them, at least not Herbert. They may mortgage the farm for Watson, at that point I'm done with them. You say you want high character players on your team and then you get this scumbag, not a franchise I want to watch. The way this team looks, there is maybe 10 players I'd keep.

Have a beer or 10, enjoy your day and realize it is a game. At the very least, you can watch Herbert play.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Nov 9, 2004
4,845
2,757
45
MD
329yds, 70% completion, 2TDs and 1INT

I don't know what more people want, I guess INTs are not allowed at all even though Brett Favre has the most INTs in NFL history.

Tua doesn't make coaching decisions or oversee our defense and soft WR room.
 
R

Regulus

Aug 20, 2005
901
356
I feel bad for him because he has been put into the worst possible situation and still shown positives that he could be developed into a good nfl qb. Unfortunately the fans scrutinize every pass and demand perfection from a 23 year old with 12 nfl starts. I’m a fan of the player and person and I will be disappointed if we move on so soon.
 
Martel13

Martel13

Feb 3, 2011
3,828
2,448
Sunny Los Angeles
I’m critical of Tua but he played ok. The loss isn’t all on him by any means. This is a dolphin problem and has been for a loooong time
 
deester11

deester11

Oct 15, 2012
816
1,363
Schleprock said:
329yds, 70% completion, 2TDs and 1INT

I don't know what more people want, I guess INTs are not allowed at all even though Brett Favre has the most INTs in NFL history.

Tua doesn't make coaching decisions or oversee our defense and soft WR room.
Stop making common sense posts. I'm sure there is a cooling off period first!
 
T

The Ghost

Aug 14, 2005
6,953
8,450
Allentown, Pa
I’m still excited about what he might accomplish with a quality OL and more suited coaching. Tua and Waddle still have a bright future together, just not with this staff and FO.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Apr 23, 2010
8,518
7,125
I was hoping for a two word OP, second word being "OFF" :)
 
joenhre

joenhre

Mar 13, 2006
6,301
3,305
Home
Tua won't be going anywhere. Flores and Grier will be gone. We will hopefully get to see Tua and all the other young guys playing under a competent coaching next year. Then we can actually evaluate them properly.
 
N

nate5413

Sep 22, 2005
688
148
unfortunately he's been put in a terrible position with the oline and terrible coaching. my fear is he'll get grouped in to the reasons we suck and will be replaced
 
rrrrphin

rrrrphin

Mar 15, 2006
1,507
325
hoboken, nj
There is a lot of parody in the NFL. You win games with key drives, like against NE, or with key stops
IMO it’s the coach’s fault for our poor execution at key points of the game
I think Tua still has a lot of potential… but we shall see
 
D

dolphan

May 4, 2002
468
226
Schleprock said:
329yds, 70% completion, 2TDs and 1INT

I don't know what more people want, I guess INTs are not allowed at all even though Brett Favre has the most INTs in NFL history.

Tua doesn't make coaching decisions or oversee our defense and soft WR room.
is everyone stuck with comparisons to stat lines a decade ago? You don’t know what people want? The good QBs routinely lead more than 2 touchdown drives against teams a hell of a lot better than a team on a twenty game losing streak. You think we sit around here opining Herbert and Allen having constant 2 TD games? Be real. That’s a half of football for a modern day great QB. asking us to settle for that against the worst team they’ll face all year? Come on man. Come on.

celebrating it is ridiculous
 
Alphamale

Alphamale

Apr 23, 2005
372
67
46
Somerset, PA
I like Tua the person. Yes, he may also win a game here or there; with the right team even a super bowl, however he will never be anything more than a upper-fair or lower-good qb that's injury prone. I wish it wasn't so.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Nov 9, 2004
4,845
2,757
45
MD
dolphan said:
is everyone stuck with comparisons to stat lines a decade ago? You don’t know what people want? The good QBs routinely lead more than 2 touchdown drives against teams a hell of a lot better than a team on a twenty game losing streak. You think we sit around here opining Herbert and Allen having constant 2 TD games? Be real. That’s a half of football for a modern day great QB. asking us to settle for that against the worst team they’ll face all year? Come on man. Come on.
Fans like you are the problem, and we need an enema of all of you.
 
