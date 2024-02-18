Miami Dolphins named potential landing spot for 2-time Pro Bowler by NFL cap analyst An NFL salary cap analyst in Brad Spielberger believes that the Miami Dolphins could be a landing spot for tight end Austin Hooper, who spent the 2023 regular season playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Did not see this anywhere.There was a thread about getting Dalton Schultz earlier, and though that would be a Slam dunk, it would also be an impossible task with how expensive he would be, now there is a rumer that Miami is interested in Austin Hooper, and that may be a much better idea then some may believe.Hooper was not very good last year in Vegas, but considering the chaos that was occurring on that offense, it's not shocking he did little to nothing. Some may say JimmtGaroppolo is a quality QB, but he really did not look like it in Vegas, and even still, he only played 7 games, so Hooper really did not have a good QB last year.But yet every year before that, he has been solid, good, or really good, with two Pro-Bowls. Other then his 1st year and last year, he has averaged 40+ reception, 10.0+ yards a reception, and 3 TDs or more (He got 2 in Tennessee, but could have had far more).I actually would not be unhappy if we took a chance with Hopper, the guy can still move well, he has good hands, runs pretty good routes, gets chunk yards, is not Gesicki easy to bring down, is a good redzone target, is a good blocker, and right now for us what is most important, will be extremely cheap. He can only expect right now a 1 year prove it contract.Get another TE in the Draft, but it would not be as crucial early to get one, he would bring you another weapon on offense, another good blocking option on running plays, and passing plays, and would finally give Tua the safety blanket when things fall apart he has not really had. I actually would like this option.