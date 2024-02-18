 Austin Hooper | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Austin Hooper

Did not see this anywhere.

Miami Dolphins named potential landing spot for 2-time Pro Bowler by NFL cap analyst

An NFL salary cap analyst in Brad Spielberger believes that the Miami Dolphins could be a landing spot for tight end Austin Hooper, who spent the 2023 regular season playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.
There was a thread about getting Dalton Schultz earlier, and though that would be a Slam dunk, it would also be an impossible task with how expensive he would be, now there is a rumer that Miami is interested in Austin Hooper, and that may be a much better idea then some may believe.

Hooper was not very good last year in Vegas, but considering the chaos that was occurring on that offense, it's not shocking he did little to nothing. Some may say JimmtGaroppolo is a quality QB, but he really did not look like it in Vegas, and even still, he only played 7 games, so Hooper really did not have a good QB last year.

But yet every year before that, he has been solid, good, or really good, with two Pro-Bowls. Other then his 1st year and last year, he has averaged 40+ reception, 10.0+ yards a reception, and 3 TDs or more (He got 2 in Tennessee, but could have had far more).

I actually would not be unhappy if we took a chance with Hopper, the guy can still move well, he has good hands, runs pretty good routes, gets chunk yards, is not Gesicki easy to bring down, is a good redzone target, is a good blocker, and right now for us what is most important, will be extremely cheap. He can only expect right now a 1 year prove it contract.

Get another TE in the Draft, but it would not be as crucial early to get one, he would bring you another weapon on offense, another good blocking option on running plays, and passing plays, and would finally give Tua the safety blanket when things fall apart he has not really had. I actually would like this option.
 
A good TE would do very well in this offense. There is a lot of opportunity to improve that part of our offense
 
Interesting. 29 isn't that old for a successful TE. My question would be his fall off over the last few years. Was this simply due to the lack of talent at QB for the Raiders throughout his time there? Need someone to give us a breakdown of how he would look with a consistent and accurate QB.
 
If he’s cheap yeah maybe take a shot. Not sure how much of an improvement he is over Smythe. Just not sure how involved a tight end is in this offense. Obviously needs to be but so far it hasn’t been. Of course unless we can put together an oline, having a tight end go out for routes is out of the question right now.
 
MARINO1384 said:
If he’s cheap yeah maybe take a shot. Not sure how much of an improvement he is over Smythe. Just not sure how involved a tight end is in this offense. Obviously needs to be but so far it hasn’t been. Of course unless we can put together an oline, having a tight end go out for routes is out of the question right now.
Currently a TE is not involved as we basically don't have one. I like the Longhorns TE Sanders at our second pick. Dude is a beat.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Currently a TE is not involved as we basically don't have one. I like the Longhorns TE Sanders at our second pick. Dude is a beat.
It’s tough because he needs to be a good blocker but great pass catcher to take away targets from tyreek and waddle. Don’t watch college I’ll take your word for it, we need draft picks badly though. If they can’t make a deal with Wilkins I’m praying they franchise and trade maybe get a second or 3rd so we don’t have to choose between a luxury like a tight end and a need like oline or linebacker.
 
Hooper is OKish. But, Miami should have been in on Schultz last year.

It's too bad their draft is so barren between 53 and 155, because I'd love to see them add 2 of Sanders, Sinnott, Bell, Stover, and Barner.
 

Fin-Loco said:
Currently a TE is not involved as we basically don't have one. I like the Longhorns TE Sanders at our second pick. Dude is a beat.
In '22 Gesicki and Smythe were targeted 70+ times. *IF* Mcd can shake his TH obsession, a good TE should get his chances
 
