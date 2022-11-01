 Austin Jackson activated, Liam Eichenberg to IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Austin Jackson activated, Liam Eichenberg to IR

There it is boys, the news most of you never anticipated carrying so much about.

AJ is back.

With Chicago and Houston up next, I'm guessing he only plays if he's a full go. No need to force it this week.

McDaniel said it's unlikely he suits up against the Bears.
 
Glad we brought Jackson back atleast so he's not lost for the season. But yeah I saw the pc, w/ MM saying jackson is unlikely this week. Maybe next week we can get him back... Is Eich on IR the rest of the year now?
 
They had to activate Jackson at this time or put him on IR for the rest of the season based on league rules. He doesn’t appear ready to play at this time but hopefully he will be ready in the next few weeks or in the first game after their bye week.
 
I don't believe so.
 
