Chris Perkins: Dolphins’ Austin Jackson confident he can handle starting right tackle duties
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Austin Jackson’s confidence level is high. The Dolphins’ starting right tackle said so himself after Friday’s preseason opener against Atlanta. And if you can take Jackson at his word, you should feel OK about his ability to secure the starting job and, more importantly...
sports.yahoo.com