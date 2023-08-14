 Austin Jackson confident he can handle starting right tackle duties | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Austin Jackson confident he can handle starting right tackle duties

He looked like a starting RT last offseason prior to the injury. Hopefully he can build on that. Dude is only 24 going into his 4th NFL season. He and Noah were so young when we drafted them.
 
Let's see him play with confidence against starters....not his fault he's playing against backups at this point.

Even though they are backups, they are fighting to prove something and he played pretty well against them in both the run and showing a quick pass slide and solid pass pro reps keeping QB clean.

I have hope for him....but honestly it's all we really got right now.
 
