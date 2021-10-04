Austin Jackson has to Go

TrinidadDolfan
This is as bad as I’ve ever seen. Austin would have been benched a long time ago if it were not for the “optics” of benching a 1st rounder.
Benching Igbo AND Jackson is a headline that the coaching staff does not want to see. Why? Because it’s easier to hide your failure by keeping at least one on the field. At least Igbo benching can be spun in the context of the fact that we have a great Secondary. OL is our worst unit. Nowhere to hide if he is benched.
So, what’s happening here is that Jackson continues to start, not because he is deserving, but because it reduces the heat in the GM and coaching staff. This shows that the management are more concerned with their a$$es than the team itself. Speaks volumes.
