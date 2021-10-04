Austin Jackson has to Go

I'll say this and I'm sure I will get ragged on for this. But i feel bad for him. He is just not good and he is in way over his head. Hes lost out there and needs to be sitting on the bench asap. Now im not saying i feel bad for a millionaire but i feel bad for a what 21 year old? Kid that probably even knows hes in over his head. Yet they keep sending his *** out there. He looks lost and gun shy. Sit his *** down for his own good and the teams good. They keep this up and im sure his social media is full of hate and constantly bashing him.