Austin Jackson has to Go

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

9995E0A6-927C-447A-BA4A-B66398BC9138.jpegThis is as bad as I’ve ever seen. Austin would have been benched a long time ago if it were not for the “optics” of benching a 1st rounder.

Benching Igbo AND Jackson is a headline that the coaching staff does not want to see. Why? Because it’s easier to hide your failure by keeping at least one on the field. At least Igbo benching can be spun in the context of the fact that we have a great Secondary. OL is our worst unit. Nowhere to hide if he is benched.

So, what’s happening here is that Jackson continues to start, not because he is deserving, but because it reduces the heat in the GM and coaching staff. This shows that the management are more concerned with their a$$es than the team itself. Speaks volumes.
 
John813

John813

Is it optics, stubbornness by coaches or they truly believe he is the best of the worst options at LT?
 
P

phin1984!

Maybe they feel Jackson still has potential. I’m not so sure he does but I’m no expert
 
artdnj

artdnj

Yes everyone I seen it but obviously Coach thinks he’s the best one for the job
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

artdnj said:
Yes everyone I seen it but obviously Coach thinks he’s the best one for the job
Disagree that we know that.

I would advocate switching him along or out to see if a contender emerges. And…. The right time to do that is while Tua is recuperating.

Do your changes now. Experiment while Jacoby is in.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

So its easier to hide behind Jackson severely bad play week after week in the field. Impacting the games in obviously a negative manner. Over not starting him and saying he needs another year of development.

Ok, cool story
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

John813 said:
Is it optics, stubbornness by coaches or they truly believe he is the best of the worst options at LT?
Hey Flo, send a message to the team that the non-performers will get benched, regardless of draft position. It’s called a meritocracy approach, and it works.

Catch me outside Coach. How ‘bout dat?
 
Z

Zeb

I'll say this and I'm sure I will get ragged on for this. But i feel bad for him. He is just not good and he is in way over his head. Hes lost out there and needs to be sitting on the bench asap. Now im not saying i feel bad for a millionaire but i feel bad for a what 21 year old? Kid that probably even knows hes in over his head. Yet they keep sending his *** out there. He looks lost and gun shy. Sit his *** down for his own good and the teams good. They keep this up and im sure his social media is full of hate and constantly bashing him.
 
SF_Dolphins_Fan

SF_Dolphins_Fan

Right or wrong, every NFL team has a tendency to start its high draft picks. You are correct that "optics" is often the reason for doing so.
 
N

NMB Fin

TrinidadDolfan said:
View attachment 86540This is as bad as I’ve ever seen. Austin would have been benched a long time ago if it were not for the “optics” of benching a 1st rounder.

Benching Igbo AND Jackson is a headline that the coaching staff does not want to see. Why? Because it’s easier to hide your failure by keeping at least one on the field. At least Igbo benching can be spun in the context of the fact that we have a great Secondary. OL is our worst unit. Nowhere to hide if he is benched.

So, what’s happening here is that Jackson continues to start, not because he is deserving, but because it reduces the heat in the GM and coaching staff. This shows that the management are more concerned with their a$$es than the team itself. Speaks volumes.
100 percent accurate about the optics of benching 2/3 of the 2020 first rounders
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

I truly believe it’s because Iggy is inactive every week and a proven bust. Grier and Flores are too scared to do same with AJ even though we all see the product he is on the field. What two massive busts. Unreal.
 
N

NMB Fin

Zeb said:
I'll say this and I'm sure I will get ragged on for this. But i feel bad for him. He is just not good and he is in way over his head. Hes lost out there and needs to be sitting on the bench asap. Now im not saying i feel bad for a millionaire but i feel bad for a what 21 year old? Kid that probably even knows hes in over his head. Yet they keep sending his *** out there. He looks lost and gun shy. Sit his *** down for his own good and the teams good. They keep this up and im sure his social media is full of hate and constantly bashing him.
Never feels good to rag on one of our own. I’m sure he’s a nice kid (great story about him and his sister ) unfortunately this is a business and he is a horrible employee
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zeb
Z

Zeb

Miami 13 said:
I truly believe it’s because Iggy is inactive every week and a proven bust. Grier and Flores are too scared to do same with AJ even though we all see the product he is on the field. What two massive busts. Unreal.
Yeah its pretty unreal to whiff this bad on 2 first round draft picks. Hell possibly 3. You whiff on one fine it happens sometimes but 2 in 1 year and the possibility of 3 in 1 year . Horrible
 
1

1972forever

TrinidadDolfan said:
View attachment 86540This is as bad as I’ve ever seen. Austin would have been benched a long time ago if it were not for the “optics” of benching a 1st rounder.

Benching Igbo AND Jackson is a headline that the coaching staff does not want to see. Why? Because it’s easier to hide your failure by keeping at least one on the field. At least Igbo benching can be spun in the context of the fact that we have a great Secondary. OL is our worst unit. Nowhere to hide if he is benched.

So, what’s happening here is that Jackson continues to start, not because he is deserving, but because it reduces the heat in the GM and coaching staff. This shows that the management are more concerned with their a$$es than the team itself. Speaks volumes.
I really don’t understand why you think the optics would be bad if they benched Jackson. They benched Tua last year when he wasn’t play well. They seem to have no problem putting Iggy on the inactive list on game days when he is healthy.

Keeping Jackson off the field when he obviously isn’t good enough to play at this time makes a lot more sense than letting him play and therefore exposing the QB’s to more hits. With Jackson on the field, the QB’s are in danger of severe injury, imo. .
 
