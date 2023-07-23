 Austin Jackson Hypothetical and Question | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Austin Jackson Hypothetical and Question

Good morning, Dolphin Kingdom. Just wanting some Dolphin discussion.

When Austin Jackson was drafted, he was a bit of a reach, raw, young and lots of potential. Many indicated they he would need a few years. If the preseason discussions are true, he could be reaching his potential and bring value to the team. However, it is a contract year, and the FO will need to make a decision.

In hindsight, was it is worth waiting 4 years before a first round pick begins to show value? Even if that player than develops in a top 10 player for years? Would it have been better to find a more serviceable player who became productive in the 2nd year but his ceiling was top 25? Personally, Tua and our QB could have used a better line these past 4 years and a project tackle even in hindsight was probably a poor draft pick.
 
Not worth it because you are paying the guy first round draft pick money while he finds his way. It’s ok to reach in the later rounds because the risk is less.
 
I would say no. That's too long to wait for a rd1 pick.

I would also say, in this particular case, the organization didn't do him any favors with the carousel of incompetent Oline coaches.
 
Good question.

I'm sure everyone here and the coaching staff would have liked to see faster development.

I wonder if the real question should be:
Was it the constant changes in coaching or this players ability to learn that was the problem.

I do not think we will ever really know.
 
