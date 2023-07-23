Austin Jackson Hypothetical and Question

Good morning, Dolphin Kingdom. Just wanting some Dolphin discussion.



When Austin Jackson was drafted, he was a bit of a reach, raw, young and lots of potential. Many indicated they he would need a few years. If the preseason discussions are true, he could be reaching his potential and bring value to the team. However, it is a contract year, and the FO will need to make a decision.



In hindsight, was it is worth waiting 4 years before a first round pick begins to show value? Even if that player than develops in a top 10 player for years? Would it have been better to find a more serviceable player who became productive in the 2nd year but his ceiling was top 25? Personally, Tua and our QB could have used a better line these past 4 years and a project tackle even in hindsight was probably a poor draft pick.