Austin Jackson Injury?

A

arge13

Rookie
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
43
Reaction score
41
Don't believe I saw him come back, as I'm sure I saw Davenport in there for at least 3 series.

I went back to look at it and to be honest, the few plays before he got pulled, it looked like he was just gassed. Maybe he was hurt, or maybe just fatigued in the heat. Not sure.

He looked like he was getting pushed around a bit to be honest on that drive, and definitely off balance.

Had anybody heard anything?
 
bane

bane

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 19, 2008
Messages
898
Reaction score
725
Age
44
Heard he had foot injury. Left came back. Left again. Didn’t come back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom