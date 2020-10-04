Austin Jackson Injury?

Don't believe I saw him come back, as I'm sure I saw Davenport in there for at least 3 series.



I went back to look at it and to be honest, the few plays before he got pulled, it looked like he was just gassed. Maybe he was hurt, or maybe just fatigued in the heat. Not sure.



He looked like he was getting pushed around a bit to be honest on that drive, and definitely off balance.



Had anybody heard anything?