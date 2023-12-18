 Austin Jackson out for the season? Speculation? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Austin Jackson out for the season? Speculation?

xSxPxHx said:
WTF?! I'm just hearing about this now.


Is this accurate or speculation??
I swear to god if this happens after all this, it's going to be so frustrating. First miami is gonna play a super motivated cowboys team and miami already is banged up with o line. But damn it, to have him out vs cowboys pass rush. Like miami needs to get 11 wins just to make sure to get playoffs. Every game now is important and rather have things sealed up sooner than later
 
I mean, there's only 3 games left for the season, so technically he could be "out for the season." But I imagine he should be good for the playoffs at least.
 
Ren said:
need him vs cowboys tho
 
Ren said:
The article made it sound more like he 'might be out for next game'. But I didn't see the original clickbait title that @E30M3 posted above.
 
