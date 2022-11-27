 Austin Jackson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Austin Jackson

How do we use Austin Jackson against the Texans?

I like Jackson, but I also see no reason to change anything up right now. But best scenario is that he will play at some point if we blow out the Texans(Which we should).
 
I voted to rotate him for a couple series under the conditions (a) Miami has a healthy lead, and (b) Shells’ performance is positive.

If he is “only” incrementally better at RT than Shell, or LG than Jones, then I would argue his highest value to the Phins is as a swing T/G option for the rest of the season since neither Shell nor Jones provides similar position flexibility.
 
Interesting. I definitely understand the desire not to mess with the current OL group, but I think I’d insert Jackson back at RT. Shell has been better than we ever could have hoped for as a guy we signed off the street, but he still is a guy we signed off the street. And if you believe PFF, he hasn’t been anything special—just solid.

Jackson is mega talented and should be the future of the RT position for us. I’d put him back in and if he struggles, we can always go back to Shell.
 
Screw that! Why mess with the current chemistry?
 
Yep! Let’s put him back in so he can miss a block and get our QB killed!
 
