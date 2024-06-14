 Away stadiums | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Away stadiums

Have you guys ever been to Lambeau? What’s the best time you’ve ever had at an away game?
 
I'll start. Never been to Lambeau, have no desire to do so. Best time I've had at any away stadium was at Ravens stadium 2 years ago.
 
What was The Bank in Baltimore like?
The Bank? Dunno what you're referring to, maybe TD? I'll tell you this much, they like to put up graphics over and over and over again for first down on their banners and screens. I don't remember it two years ago cause all I remember is the joy of victory, but last year the dread of seeing that GMC truck with Ravens birds flying by it dragging iron chains behind it with the first down in bold letters will haunt me for a long time.

Baltimores graphics department is on point.
 
I thought the name of it was M and T Bank stadium.
 
