Awesome that the Dolphins once signed, acquired.

Just read the thread that made me ill to recall so many of those names.

I will start with a great signing!

Dolphins sign him from the Hometown BC Lions of the CFL after dominating the league for 2 years. 39 sacks, Defensive player of the year both years and Outstanding Rookie Player of the Year. Warren Moon and Cameron Wake lead the class of CFLers to make legacies in the NFL. Glad you did it with the Dolphins Cameron.

Forever thankful, loyal fan from BC
 
