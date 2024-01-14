Back On The Fire Grier Train!!

DZimmer000
BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Boys…. I’ve been quiet about this clown long enough. 20 + years and no playoff wins? He has to go.
Needs to go post haste, but this brings us back to problem #1, which is ross, who sticks with grier. we just saw the peak too. grier went all in from a draft capital and salary cap perspective, and we couldnt even win the division or a stinking playoff game. meanwhile it turns out houston wins the laremy tunsil trade. tunsil beat the dolphins and grier to a division championship and a playoff win. houston now also has a real QB and cap space. we are in the opposite boat. so after all of that, as crazy as it sounds, houston wins the tunsil deal because we have d*ck to show for it. grier is god awful, always has been. fire his ass!!!!!Boys…. I’ve been quiet about this clown long enough. 20 + years and no playoff wins? He has to go.
When the Lions win tomorrow, it will be the longest playoff drought in the NFL. Let that sink in.It is an insane amount of time with zero playoff wins.
This is absolutely a possibility. Look at this Tepper asshole in Carolina.first I’d like to see Ross fire himself.
I’m concerned that when he dies he’s going to leave this team in even more shittier hands.
It all starts at the very top with this terrible franchise.
The defense, with all of its injuries, did not lose the game tonight.Coach McD gets us to the playoffs every year
Having to play guys off the street because of injuries ended our run this season
I'm good going forward
Coach McD gets us to the playoffs every year
Having to play guys off the street because of injuries ended our run this season
I'm good going forward
keep mcdaniel. fire grier. seems straightforward? then either do not give tua a new deal and make him play out the 5th year option and see what happens, or deal him now. either option is fine. what is not fine is making a big commitment to tua based on what we have seen. but with grier still in place, bc we know that for whatever reason ross wont fire him, you never know....Coach McD gets us to the playoffs every year
Having to play guys off the street because of injuries ended our run this season
I'm good going forward