Back On The Fire Grier Train!!

DZimmer000 said:
Boys…. I’ve been quiet about this clown long enough. 20 + years and no playoff wins? He has to go.
Needs to go post haste, but this brings us back to problem #1, which is ross, who sticks with grier. we just saw the peak too. grier went all in from a draft capital and salary cap perspective, and we couldnt even win the division or a stinking playoff game. meanwhile it turns out houston wins the laremy tunsil trade. tunsil beat the dolphins and grier to a division championship and a playoff win. houston now also has a real QB and cap space. we are in the opposite boat. so after all of that, as crazy as it sounds, houston wins the tunsil deal because we have d*ck to show for it. grier is god awful, always has been. fire his ass!!!!!
 
Michael Scott said:
first I’d like to see Ross fire himself.

I’m concerned that when he dies he’s going to leave this team in even more shittier hands.

It all starts at the very top with this terrible franchise.
This is absolutely a possibility. Look at this Tepper asshole in Carolina.
 
Coach McD gets us to the playoffs every year

Having to play guys off the street because of injuries ended our run this season

I'm good going forward
 
insanely talented team, bad s+c squad, HC who can’t call plays, and a qb that needs perfection to succeed.
 
I can’t comprehend how anyone can blame Grier for us falling apart. Dude has given McDaniel and Tua a great supporting cast with multiple stars at the skill positions and a great defense. This is an execution issue not personnel.
 
fishfanmiami said:
Coach McD gets us to the playoffs every year

Having to play guys off the street because of injuries ended our run this season

I'm good going forward
keep mcdaniel. fire grier. seems straightforward? then either do not give tua a new deal and make him play out the 5th year option and see what happens, or deal him now. either option is fine. what is not fine is making a big commitment to tua based on what we have seen. but with grier still in place, bc we know that for whatever reason ross wont fire him, you never know....
 
