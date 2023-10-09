Back To Kevin Harlan This Week

Dolph N.Fan
For the Panthers game.
Nice bit of trivia......Is that your find?“Since Mike McDaniel took over the Dolphins’ reins, Harlan has called five Miami games, with the Dolphins going 5-0 and averaging 40.8 points scored per game.”
A buddy sent it to me. No clue where he got it from.Nice bit of trivia......Is that your find?
That crew Sunday legit was putting me to sleep.Especially after a week of Vilma…
