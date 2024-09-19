Backup QB Talk Is Missing The Forest Through The Trees

It seems people have spun out of control regarding this issue. Who can be the new backup QB? Can we have a tandem? Can we trade for this guy? It is all re-arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic and entirely misses the important big questions:



-Do we have an actual starting QB that is really good and can stay on the field carry the team with his new salary and all of the implications re the cap?

-Do we have a head coach that is good?

-Do we have a GM that is good?

-Do we have an owner that will make the good key decisions as well? Who to hire/fire and when to put your foot down regarding certain issues?



What if the answer to all or most of these questions is no?



What if the whole thing was a one trick pony offense with stud WRs, that has now been figured out? The wildcat worked well for a year, Colin Kaepernick and the read option looked good for about two years, what if all of our triple lindy motion stuff was the same deal? Just an unsustainable gimmick that has been figured out?



Maybe Tua was never that good to begin with and very limited given his lack of arm strength, size and mobility (like many in the NFL who are well positioned to know would tell you) and he was just the beneficiary of being in the right place at the right time with Tyreek and Waddle around him, plus McDaniel's system which took the NFL by surprise. And on top of it Tua cannot stay on the field.



What if McDaniel is not much different than Tua in this regard, and we learn he is more of a coordinator than a head coach. Too finesse oriented. Too soft and doesn't push the players hard enough? Carried away with his own BS. The new hairdoo, sunglasses, the Bentley, the sneakers, at some point it is all too much. This is football, good vibes alone don't do it, you still need to punch the other team in the nose.



Grier don't even get me started. This Ramsey deal is the latest thing. Already up against the cap and having to purge players and with other young talent like Holland and Jaelen Phillips being up for new deals, he hands out the top of the market deal to Jalen Ramsey. Who does that with an aging CB whose play is on the decline? And once again, back to being weak in the trenches.



Ross. Well he ain't going anywhere. He spends the money. But does he make good decisions about who he hires, and what he lets them do? Is he going to make the right decision about what to do next?



In summary, Grier and McDaniel and Ross and the team have gone all in, and we might not even win a single playoff game. We might not have a QB and I struggle to see how we have a QB that can carry that contract when it starts to bite on the cap next year. We have the oldest roster in the NFL. We could be screwed for the next 3-5 years, and I don't even think we have an owner that can make the right executive decisions to get us out of this mess. They also just extended McDaniel, what is a potential new GM going to think about being handed a coach he didn't hire? We are back in that bucket once again now too. Who good is going to want to take this job when you might have to stink for the next 3 years because you are burdened with so many big contracts and old players?



I DO NOT KNOW THE ANSWER TO THESE QUESTIONS, BUT I WOULD BE WORRYING ABOUT THIS STUFF A LOT MORE THAN BACKUP QB ROULETTE RIGHT NOW.



Forest vs trees.....