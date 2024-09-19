 Backup QB Talk Is Missing The Forest Through The Trees | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Backup QB Talk Is Missing The Forest Through The Trees

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
2,255
Reaction score
4,406
Age
48
Location
san diego
It seems people have spun out of control regarding this issue. Who can be the new backup QB? Can we have a tandem? Can we trade for this guy? It is all re-arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic and entirely misses the important big questions:

-Do we have an actual starting QB that is really good and can stay on the field carry the team with his new salary and all of the implications re the cap?
-Do we have a head coach that is good?
-Do we have a GM that is good?
-Do we have an owner that will make the good key decisions as well? Who to hire/fire and when to put your foot down regarding certain issues?

What if the answer to all or most of these questions is no?

What if the whole thing was a one trick pony offense with stud WRs, that has now been figured out? The wildcat worked well for a year, Colin Kaepernick and the read option looked good for about two years, what if all of our triple lindy motion stuff was the same deal? Just an unsustainable gimmick that has been figured out?

Maybe Tua was never that good to begin with and very limited given his lack of arm strength, size and mobility (like many in the NFL who are well positioned to know would tell you) and he was just the beneficiary of being in the right place at the right time with Tyreek and Waddle around him, plus McDaniel's system which took the NFL by surprise. And on top of it Tua cannot stay on the field.

What if McDaniel is not much different than Tua in this regard, and we learn he is more of a coordinator than a head coach. Too finesse oriented. Too soft and doesn't push the players hard enough? Carried away with his own BS. The new hairdoo, sunglasses, the Bentley, the sneakers, at some point it is all too much. This is football, good vibes alone don't do it, you still need to punch the other team in the nose.

Grier don't even get me started. This Ramsey deal is the latest thing. Already up against the cap and having to purge players and with other young talent like Holland and Jaelen Phillips being up for new deals, he hands out the top of the market deal to Jalen Ramsey. Who does that with an aging CB whose play is on the decline? And once again, back to being weak in the trenches.

Ross. Well he ain't going anywhere. He spends the money. But does he make good decisions about who he hires, and what he lets them do? Is he going to make the right decision about what to do next?

In summary, Grier and McDaniel and Ross and the team have gone all in, and we might not even win a single playoff game. We might not have a QB and I struggle to see how we have a QB that can carry that contract when it starts to bite on the cap next year. We have the oldest roster in the NFL. We could be screwed for the next 3-5 years, and I don't even think we have an owner that can make the right executive decisions to get us out of this mess. They also just extended McDaniel, what is a potential new GM going to think about being handed a coach he didn't hire? We are back in that bucket once again now too. Who good is going to want to take this job when you might have to stink for the next 3 years because you are burdened with so many big contracts and old players?

I DO NOT KNOW THE ANSWER TO THESE QUESTIONS, BUT I WOULD BE WORRYING ABOUT THIS STUFF A LOT MORE THAN BACKUP QB ROULETTE RIGHT NOW.

Forest vs trees.....
 
Last edited:
My fandom is two fold, first and foremost is an optimistic let’s conquer the world mentality

Once the team disappoints beyond a reasonable ebb and flow of expectations I go in evaluation mode because I care about the future and separate the feelings and emotions.

So I’m very very close to shutting down the first part and goin into eval mode.

I do believe all parties on deck from players coaches front office are in an audition phase at this point because of the distractions, the lack of intensity, the load management and new practice style.

I will say that it looks to me all players will play this week except our Qb.

So that is trending up on the sports science side


When Odell and Chubb come back that’s going to be huge additions to the team.

The only thing I’m somewhat proud of is weaver and how hard his defense is playing, they did not give up.

If this team can go 2 and 2 until Tua gets back I’ll go back to being a fan
 
TrinidadDolfan said:
Rum. Doesn’t matter what the question is, the answer is always RUM
Click to expand...
I agree. Or a good agricole. I actually prefer agricole to rum now. Frankly drinking more rums and armagnacs now than whiskey and tequila. Bourbon especially has gotten out of control pricing wise, and hard to find what I want too. But yes, sadly, once again, all you can do is drink......because the Dolphins always make me cry!
 
Really dude? You don't think anyone but you is thinking these things?

Team's a total train wreck. Built wrong. Hey, let's get the cap in order and then hand those three first round picks in 2020 to the same guy who had us in the prior bad situation do it all over again! Ross, you're brilliant!!
 
Eh, you can't really "worry" about these things. Why get super stressed out over somthing you have no control over... at all.

If it is fun to theroycraft please proceed but don't let it worry you. Life is too short.
 
We grasp at hope straws until what's left gets squashed...

Right now the hope is at:
Sky T = 5%
Ty the Hunter Huntley = 95%

Its going to be at 0% once ST and the new guy both bomb...so back to "In season normal" at that point
 
phinsforlife said:
It seems people have spun out of control regarding this issue. Who can be the new backup QB? Can we have a tandem? Can we trade for this guy? It is all re-arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic and entirely misses the important big questions:

-Do we have an actual starting QB that is really good and can stay on the field carry the team with his new salary and all of the implications re the cap?
-Do we have a head coach that is good?
-Do we have a GM that is good?
-Do we have an owner that will make the good key decisions as well? Who to hire/fire and when to put your foot down regarding certain issues?

What if the answer to all or most of these questions is no?

What if the whole thing was a one trick pony offense with stud WRs, that has now been figured out? The wildcat worked well for a year, Colin Kaepernick and the read option looked good for about two years, what if all of our triple lindy motion stuff was the same deal? Just an unsustainable gimmick that has been figured out?

Maybe Tua was never that good to begin with and very limited given his lack of arm strength, size and mobility (like many in the NFL who are well positioned to know would tell you) and he was just the beneficiary of being in the right place at the right time with Tyreek and Waddle around him, plus McDaniel's system which took the NFL by surprise. And on top of it Tua cannot stay on the field.

What if McDaniel is not much different than Tua in this regard, and we learn he is more of a coordinator than a head coach. Too finesse oriented. Too soft and doesn't push the players hard enough? Carried away with his own BS. The new hairdoo, sunglasses, the Bentley, the sneakers, at some point it is all too much. This is football, good vibes alone don't do it, you still need to punch the other team in the nose.

Grier don't even get me started. This Ramsey deal is the latest thing. Already up against the cap and having to purge players and with other young talent like Holland and Jaelen Phillips being up for new deals, he hands out the top of the market deal to Jalen Ramsey. Who does that with an aging CB whose play is on the decline? And once again, back to being weak in the trenches.

Ross. Well he ain't going anywhere. He spends the money. But does he make good decisions about who he hires, and what he lets them do? Is he going to make the right decision about what to do next?

In summary, Grier and McDaniel and Ross and the team have gone all in, and we might not even win a single playoff game. We might not have a QB and I struggle to see how we have a QB that can carry that contract when it starts to bite on the cap next year. We have the oldest roster in the NFL. We could be screwed for the next 3-5 years, and I don't even think we have an owner that can make the right executive decisions to get us out of this mess. They also just extended McDaniel, what is a potential new GM going to think about being handed a coach he didn't hire? We are back in that bucket once again now too. Who good is going to want to take this job when you might have to stink for the next 3 years because you are burdened with so many big contracts and old players?

I DO NOT KNOW THE ANSWER TO THESE QUESTIONS, BUT I WOULD BE WORRYING ABOUT THIS STUFF A LOT MORE THAN BACKUP QB ROULETTE RIGHT NOW.

Forest vs trees.....
Click to expand...
You are conflating long term with immediate time frames.

Nothing paradigm shifting to be done in the immediate.

That doesn't mean we shouldn't discuss it.
 
Trifecta Nation said:
Really dude? You don't think anyone but you is thinking these things?

Team's a total train wreck. Built wrong. Hey, let's get the cap in order and then hand those three first round picks in 2020 to the same guy who had us in the prior bad situation do it all over again! Ross, you're brilliant!!
Click to expand...
yes really, i may be wrong, but there are about 10-15 different threads created about the backup QB. here is the latest one, not to disparage the OP of this post at all, but yes many people seem hyper fixated on the small picture, and most of it in my view does not even make sense: https://finheaven.com/threads/qb-play-by-committee.384603/page-3#post-9892804
 
fish_fan said:
Eh, you can't really "worry" about these things. Why get super stressed out over somthing you have no control over... at all.

If it is fun to theroycraft please proceed but don't let it worry you. Life is too short.
Click to expand...
i wish it didnt bother me but i am r*pshit about this whole thing. i feel like i am watching a slow motion car wreck and cant do anything about it.
 
Mach2 said:
You are conflating long term with immediate time frames.

Nothing paradigm shifting to be done in the immediate.

That doesn't mean we shouldn't discuss it.
Click to expand...
re nothing paradigm shifting to be done in the immediate, probably true. here are some things that could happen:

- in theory ross could pull the ripcord on grier right now, but that might be cutting of your nose to spite your face.

-the whole organization could be so desperate regarding this year, they try to pull off a trade for a reasonable QB, and give up more draft capital and cap space in the process. this to me seems like a heroin addict doubling their dose when what they are on no longer gets them high enough. never ends well. or it is like taking aspirin when you have cancer. might feel better, but the tumor is still there and keeps growing, when it really should have been cut out

sometimes it is best to do NOTHING in the short term. they made the bed, and need to lie in it. but this offseason, there has to be a roadmap to change. cannot keep doing the same thing, it is the definition of insanity.
 
Mach2 said:
You are conflating long term with immediate time frames.

Nothing paradigm shifting to be done in the immediate.

That doesn't mean we shouldn't discuss it.
Click to expand...
Even if there was, the Dolphins organizational paradigm has remained basically unchanged throughout Stephen Ross’ tenure as owner.

The guy clearly has his way of running his successful businesses, but it does not seem to translate to football. The only way we get the sorely needed paradigm shift is with a new owner, I think. It’s not even that he’s awful, it’s just that he has shown he is incapable of getting the structure in place.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom