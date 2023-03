Not sure why we would spend extra dollars on a back up Qb.... we're not in a great position to do so with other pressing needs and a new defensive scheme to consider... with an improved D (top 10) we should be able to improve our W/L record with Skylar as a back up.... if Tua fails to complete the season in a reasonabe fashion we can explore the Qb position next season...



Build the TEAM, the Qb will come