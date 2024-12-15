 Bad bad bad | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bad bad bad

This is on Tua should have taken sack then he throws right to cb 10 points off his mistakes.
 
Some people on here think Tua is top 3 lol. The few times he threw the ball down the field he either got picked off or threw a hospital ball.
 
not top 3, possibly top 10 or 12.

The team gets 2 yards a carry and has no O line.

Funny they cut Odell and imeadaelty need him in a game.

Fire Grier and McD. Maybe Vrable can turn this team around.
 
He had a bad game, isnt top 3, isn’t this teams biggest problem by a long shot
Please stop saying that. You sound like a guy named Spud.
Tua is the biggest problem, when you're paid like a franchise QB and you're asked to win big games and you respond with three picks, a fumble and a kill shot against one of your WRs, you ARE the biggest problem.
This was a winnable game and our QB puked all over himself and the team.
 
Please stop saying that. You sound like a guy named Spud.
Tua is the biggest problem, when you're paid like a franchise QB and you're asked to win big games and you respond with three picks, a fumble and a kill shot against one of your WRs, you ARE the biggest problem.
This was a winnable game and our QB puked all over himself and the team.
How many times did I say it? 😁
 
