Bad thoughts by E30M3 Handy - Achane Value

What would you say is Achane's value this year and moving forward?

The market is not with RB's for sure, but a speedback is something different. I'm looking at value for position here and if someone came to Grier with ______ for Achane, what would it take you to move him? Would it be draft pick(s), would you consider moving him in a trade netting us a better player at a more needed position or would you not move him at all and keep him in the stable?

And yes, I understand, it's been one year, "hes the best back we've drafted in a decade", "why don't we keep him more than a year and see" and all that. It's just a hypothetical so keep the panties un-bunched please.
 
I’d want to see what he can do over the course of a full season before I consider trading him. And if he doesn’t stay healthy throughout 2024, then maybe I’m more motivated to move him.
 
His value is not high at all given the RB market and his lack of proving that he is a bell cow RB. We wouldn't net anything more than a 3rd for him if we're lucky, so thinking about trading him wouldn't be worth it.

He needs to prove he can handle 20+ carries a game without getting hurt. Right now, he's nothing more than a really dangerous player in a RBBC with limited touches.
 
His value can't be high, oft injured kills the value. He's cheap, if he can stay healthy we have a stud, if not he;ll be gone. Why the f would we trade a cheap guy at a position of need who has shown flashes of brilliance? Makes zero sense.
 
