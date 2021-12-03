Baker Peels Back Curtain On How Phins Operate and Other Notes

"Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker had just seen the game plan for the Thursday night matchup against Baltimore a couple of weeks back, noticed his role had been altered dramatically, and asked his coach a pointed question: Why? “It wasn’t [that] I was upset they [were] changing my position,” said Baker, who was asked to play a lot on the edge in that game, rather than his traditional inside linebacker position, because of Lamar Jackson’s running skills.“It was what exactly [the rationale was]. Flo [Brian Flores] explained it to me and said you’re athletic and do things other guys can’t do. It meant a lot” to get that explanation.A few weeks ago, linebackers coach Anthony Campanile approached Baker and asked for his feedback, on the role he was most comfortable playing, his suggestions about how to run practice and other issues. “He asked what do I like to do as far as covering and rushing the passer,” Baker said. “I like doing it all. I don’t want to be limited to coverage [or] blitzing. You know I can do it all… He asked how can we practice better and I gave him my input on that. To have trust from [a coach], it means a lot.” Because Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer previously coached in New England — where Tom Brady reportedly was treated mostly like everybody else — and because Flores refused to acquiesce to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s request that he play only safety early in 2019, the perception is that the Dolphins are a dictatorship, with little regard given to player’s wishes. Baker suggests that’s not the case, and that it couldn’t work if it were. “If you don’t listen to your players, it’s going to be pretty hard to play well in this league,” Baker said. “If your players don’t respond well to it, plays and schemes are useless. They do a great job taking care of us physically and they truly make sure you are in the right position and best position you can play in.” Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has spoken in the past year of coaches asking him what plays he’s most comfortable using that particular week.So while Flores will always make the final decision — regardless of what his players might like — players’ voices are being heard, at least to an extent. Flores will speak to his captains to measure the temperature of his team. As for Baker, he’s one of at least a half dozen Dolphins defenders whose play has improved significantly during this four-game win streak. In October, Pro Football Focus rated Baker in the bottom fifth of all NFL linebackers. He’s now up to 30th of 83. His run defense has been solid during this streak, and his pass coverage metrics are far better than they were during the first seven games of the season. During the past four games, Baker has permitted 10 completions in 16 targets but for only 61 yards, with no TDs and one interception on a great play on an attempted Tyrod Taylor throwaway. That equates to a 44.1 passer rating in his coverage area, which is excellent. Baker — who signed a three-year, $39 million extension before the season — has only one sack (compared to seven last year), but that’s in large part because he’s blitzing less. But his 20 quarterback pressures are third most among all linebackers, and his 20 pressures and seven QB hits in 106 pass rushing chances are good. He’s 64th in the league with 63 tackles. Earlier in the season, “my run fits, I was doing it but not being too physical,” he said. “I was dropping into coverage, but my breaks weren’t [good]. Those were little things I was noticing I wasn’t doing as well.” The Dolphins have been moving him around a lot in this four-game winning streak. Because he hasn’t played the mike (middle) linebacker quite as much as before this recent stretch, Baker said “it’s very fun” when offensive “players do not identify you as the mike” before the snap because he escapes as much attention. “I’ve been playing on the line more, rushing the passer different ways,” he said. “That’s why I’m here. I can do a lot of different things.” Campanile concurs: “We ask Bake to do a lot of stuff. Any given game plan, he could be playing a bunch of different zones. He could be playing guys in man coverage. He could be in the rush a lot of the times. For anyone, that’s a lot on his plate. He handles it really well. You can’t handle all that stuff if you’re not a sharp guy. He understands the offense, the defense, can articulate that to his coaches and teammates really well.”THIS AND THAT Running back Phillip Lindsay didn’t practice Thursday because of an ankle injury, leaving his status for Sunday in doubt. Cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) also didn’t practice Thursday. Limited in Thursday’s practice: linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hip), guard Robert Hunt (back), safety Brandon Jones (elbow/ankle) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee). Jones and Shaheen missed Sunday’s game against Carolina. But Jones said his injured elbow is feeling better and he’s preparing to play on Sunday. Receiver DeVante Parker and centers Michael Deiter and Greg Mancz continue to practice with the hope of being available on Sunday but aren’t on the injury report because they’re still on injured reserve, though all three are eligible to return. ▪ Pro Football Focus ranks Preston Williams as the sixth-best run blocking receiver in football. “He’s a big guy, a strong guy,” receivers coach Josh Grizzard said. “He brings the effort. It’s showing up on tape. It’s something he prides himself on. He’s carved out a role for himself on that. It’s been good for him.” Williams has only six catches for 71 yards this season.