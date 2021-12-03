 Baker Peels Back Curtain On How Phins Operate and Other Notes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Baker Peels Back Curtain On How Phins Operate and Other Notes

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,656
Reaction score
35,134
Location
Land of Loco!

"Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker had just seen the game plan for the Thursday night matchup against Baltimore a couple of weeks back, noticed his role had been altered dramatically, and asked his coach a pointed question: Why? “It wasn’t [that] I was upset they [were] changing my position,” said Baker, who was asked to play a lot on the edge in that game, rather than his traditional inside linebacker position, because of Lamar Jackson’s running skills.

“It was what exactly [the rationale was]. Flo [Brian Flores] explained it to me and said you’re athletic and do things other guys can’t do. It meant a lot” to get that explanation.

A few weeks ago, linebackers coach Anthony Campanile approached Baker and asked for his feedback, on the role he was most comfortable playing, his suggestions about how to run practice and other issues. “He asked what do I like to do as far as covering and rushing the passer,” Baker said. “I like doing it all. I don’t want to be limited to coverage [or] blitzing. You know I can do it all… He asked how can we practice better and I gave him my input on that. To have trust from [a coach], it means a lot.” Because Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer previously coached in New England — where Tom Brady reportedly was treated mostly like everybody else — and because Flores refused to acquiesce to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s request that he play only safety early in 2019, the perception is that the Dolphins are a dictatorship, with little regard given to player’s wishes. Baker suggests that’s not the case, and that it couldn’t work if it were. “If you don’t listen to your players, it’s going to be pretty hard to play well in this league,” Baker said. “If your players don’t respond well to it, plays and schemes are useless. They do a great job taking care of us physically and they truly make sure you are in the right position and best position you can play in.” Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has spoken in the past year of coaches asking him what plays he’s most comfortable using that particular week.

So while Flores will always make the final decision — regardless of what his players might like — players’ voices are being heard, at least to an extent. Flores will speak to his captains to measure the temperature of his team. As for Baker, he’s one of at least a half dozen Dolphins defenders whose play has improved significantly during this four-game win streak. In October, Pro Football Focus rated Baker in the bottom fifth of all NFL linebackers. He’s now up to 30th of 83. His run defense has been solid during this streak, and his pass coverage metrics are far better than they were during the first seven games of the season. During the past four games, Baker has permitted 10 completions in 16 targets but for only 61 yards, with no TDs and one interception on a great play on an attempted Tyrod Taylor throwaway. That equates to a 44.1 passer rating in his coverage area, which is excellent. Baker — who signed a three-year, $39 million extension before the season — has only one sack (compared to seven last year), but that’s in large part because he’s blitzing less. But his 20 quarterback pressures are third most among all linebackers, and his 20 pressures and seven QB hits in 106 pass rushing chances are good. He’s 64th in the league with 63 tackles. Earlier in the season, “my run fits, I was doing it but not being too physical,” he said. “I was dropping into coverage, but my breaks weren’t [good]. Those were little things I was noticing I wasn’t doing as well.” The Dolphins have been moving him around a lot in this four-game winning streak. Because he hasn’t played the mike (middle) linebacker quite as much as before this recent stretch, Baker said “it’s very fun” when offensive “players do not identify you as the mike” before the snap because he escapes as much attention. “I’ve been playing on the line more, rushing the passer different ways,” he said. “That’s why I’m here. I can do a lot of different things.” Campanile concurs: “We ask Bake to do a lot of stuff. Any given game plan, he could be playing a bunch of different zones. He could be playing guys in man coverage. He could be in the rush a lot of the times. For anyone, that’s a lot on his plate. He handles it really well. You can’t handle all that stuff if you’re not a sharp guy. He understands the offense, the defense, can articulate that to his coaches and teammates really well.”

THIS AND THAT Running back Phillip Lindsay didn’t practice Thursday because of an ankle injury, leaving his status for Sunday in doubt. Cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) also didn’t practice Thursday. Limited in Thursday’s practice: linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hip), guard Robert Hunt (back), safety Brandon Jones (elbow/ankle) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee). Jones and Shaheen missed Sunday’s game against Carolina. But Jones said his injured elbow is feeling better and he’s preparing to play on Sunday. Receiver DeVante Parker and centers Michael Deiter and Greg Mancz continue to practice with the hope of being available on Sunday but aren’t on the injury report because they’re still on injured reserve, though all three are eligible to return. ▪ Pro Football Focus ranks Preston Williams as the sixth-best run blocking receiver in football. “He’s a big guy, a strong guy,” receivers coach Josh Grizzard said. “He brings the effort. It’s showing up on tape. It’s something he prides himself on. He’s carved out a role for himself on that. It’s been good for him.” Williams has only six catches for 71 yards this season.
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,892
Reaction score
1,581
I still have to ask what happed during the 7 game losing streak? Why didn't these adjustments happen sooner after loss 2 or 3?

Our willingness to make adjustments, particularly in-game adjustments is not quick enough. On a positive note, during the 3 seasons with Flores he has not lost his players. I just wish he would have handled the whole Watson distraction better. I don't think it affected Tua as much as it affected the team.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,194
Reaction score
18,427
Location
Bahamas
claytonduper said:
I still have to ask what happed during the 7 game losing streak? Why didn't these adjustments happen sooner after loss 2 or 3?

Our willingness to make adjustments, particularly in-game adjustments is not quick enough. On a positive note, during the 3 seasons with Flores he has not lost his players. I just wish he would have handled the whole Watson distraction better. I don't think it affected Tua as much as it affected the team.
Click to expand...
I believe Flores was up front with Tua in private but maintained a public wishy washy front for the public.

Not that I agree with that approach but he's been like that since he arrived.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
4,111
Reaction score
2,043
Age
31
Location
CT
Oh man this is awkward. Who’s going to tell baker he sucks at coverage? Great job by coaches finally realizing this. He’s a great pass rusher and can be used sparingly in coverage for deception coverage but if he’s in coverage more than 5-8 times then we’ve failed.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,865
Reaction score
14,154
Age
68
Location
Miami
I believe all the Watson speculation did impact the team and Tua. I blame Grier and Ross for this because they could have come out and ended all the speculation by stating that the Dolphins had no interest in trading for Watson and Tua was the future for this team at QB.

It’s not surprising to me at all that the team and Tua have played their best football once the trade deadline expired. Hopefully the play of Tua will now end any speculation of the Dolphins trading for Watson or any other QB and the Dolphins can use all the draft picks they might have traded for Watson to continue to build around Tua and upgrade the defense.
 
M

Marino2.0

Club Member
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
571
Reaction score
1,609
MARINO1384 said:
Oh man this is awkward. Who’s going to tell baker he sucks at coverage? Great job by coaches finally realizing this. He’s a great pass rusher and can be used sparingly in coverage for deception coverage but if he’s in coverage more than 5-8 times then we’ve failed.
Click to expand...
This. He’s functional but sub-adequate in coverage and as a run stopper. His only “plus” linebacking skill is his pass rush ability.

For him to be effective, you need to make use of his versatility because if the other side knows he’s going to be in coverage, they’ll pick on him. If they know he’s going to be the Mike, they’ll run for 7 yards a carry. If they know he’s going to pass rush, he’s going to be exposed as a 220 pound edge. The key to making Baker effective is not letting the other team realize what hat he’s wearing until the play has started.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,194
Reaction score
18,427
Location
Bahamas
1972forever said:
I believe all the Watson speculation did impact the team and Tua. I blame Grier and Ross for this because they could have come out and ended all the speculation by stating that the Dolphins had no interest in trading for Watson and Tua was the future for this team at QB.

It’s not surprising to me at all that the team and Tua have played their best football once the trade deadline expired. Hopefully the play of Tua will now end any speculation of the Dolphins trading for Watson or any other QB and the Dolphins can use all the draft picks they might have traded for Watson to continue to build around Tua and upgrade the defense.
Click to expand...
It's possible as well their hands were tied by Ross being interested.

We will never know.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom