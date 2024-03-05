Baker released

dolfan91
Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 26,155
- Reaction score
- 69,480
- Location
- New Jersey
I agree.Baker just could never put it all together. Fantastic blitzer but underwhelming in coverage considering his athleticism. I think he’ll be missed here on D more than most might initially think. But ultimately David Long Jr. matched or exceeded his production at half the cost of not more.
His instincts always sucked but he made up for it with speed and athleticism and he honestly wasn't that missed when he got hurt due to Long being just as good if not better.Baker just could never put it all together. Fantastic blitzer but underwhelming in coverage considering his athleticism. I think he’ll be missed here on D more than most might initially think. But ultimately David Long Jr. matched or exceeded his production at half the cost of not more.