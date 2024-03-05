 Baker released | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Baker released

mrhankey81701 said:
Baker just could never put it all together. Fantastic blitzer but underwhelming in coverage considering his athleticism. I think he’ll be missed here on D more than most might initially think. But ultimately David Long Jr. matched or exceeded his production at half the cost of not more.
I agree.
 
I think that pretty much makes us cap compliant?

Maybe 2-3 million


So cutting Ogbah/ cap increase/ Cutting Crossen and Baker and Miami is compliant almost.

A Jeff Wlson cut, and Miami should be in the green
 
mrhankey81701 said:
His instincts always sucked but he made up for it with speed and athleticism and he honestly wasn't that missed when he got hurt due to Long being just as good if not better.
 
