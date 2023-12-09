Baker to IR and Hunt out for MNF game

Armstead sounds like a game day decision. McDaniel said he had no setbacks this week. But I think Lamm and Robert Jones are good to go.
So if Armstead can't go, assume it's Jackson-Cotton-Williams-Eich-Lamm, if he can, Jackson-Cotton-Williams-Eich-Armstead. Would think if Armstead can go, Lamm, Kion Smith, and Robert Jones are the backups. If he can't, they probably elevate Chasen Hines and Smith, Jones, and Hines are the backups.
FWIW, Kion Smith has played pretty well in his limited opportunities should we have to go that deep and I personally am a believer in Robert Jones as long as he's healthy enough to play.