 Baker to IR and Hunt out for MNF game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Baker to IR and Hunt out for MNF game

Hopefully Hunt will be back for the Cowboys game. He will be needed for the final three games of the season.
 
Baker to IR not a surprise. Either he or Wynn will not return. If both could be healthy by week 18, I assume it would mean Wynn isn't brought back to the active roster as we've survived with backups on the OL.
 
As long as Baker is back for the playoffs, not a huge deal. Hunt can rest up the next 2 week.
 
Armstead sounds like a game day decision. McDaniel said he had no setbacks this week. But I think Lamm and Robert Jones are good to go.

So if Armstead can't go, assume it's Jackson-Cotton-Williams-Eich-Lamm, if he can, Jackson-Cotton-Williams-Eich-Armstead. Would think if Armstead can go, Lamm, Kion Smith, and Robert Jones are the backups. If he can't, they probably elevate Chasen Hines and Smith, Jones, and Hines are the backups.

FWIW, Kion Smith has played pretty well in his limited opportunities should we have to go that deep and I personally am a believer in Robert Jones as long as he's healthy enough to play.
 
