Baker Update

Linebacker Jerome Baker, who left Sunday’s win in Washington with a knee injury after a first-half collision with teammate Brandon Jones, will get clarity on his situation when he gets an MRI on Monday. Baker’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on his weekly segment on WSVN-Fox 7 that “a lot is going to depend on the MRI. Mike McDaniel said the doctors don’t feel it’s season-ending. The X-rays were clean. Nothing that popped up on the X-ray. There is some thought it might be a medial collateral ligament injury. If that’s the case, in most instances, that is not surgical.”
