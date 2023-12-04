 Baker Update | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Baker Update

Linebacker Jerome Baker, who left Sunday’s win in Washington with a knee injury after a first-half collision with teammate Brandon Jones, will get clarity on his situation when he gets an MRI on Monday. Baker’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on his weekly segment on WSVN-Fox 7 that “a lot is going to depend on the MRI. Mike McDaniel said the doctors don’t feel it’s season-ending. The X-rays were clean. Nothing that popped up on the X-ray. There is some thought it might be a medial collateral ligament injury. If that’s the case, in most instances, that is not surgical.”

Don't think a lot of people understand how much Baker does for us. Dude plays 100% of the snaps a lot of weeks.
 
Don't think a lot of people understand how much Baker does for us. Dude plays 100% of the snaps a lot of weeks.
I didn't realize he makes most of the defensive calls. Communication alone makes him an important piece.
 
it looked really bad. an mcl would take this from a maybe for the start of next season to a maybe for the playoffs
Well we aren't concern with who Baker is playing for next season.

I'll take him back for this season for sure as we need the bodies and already paid him. However, if he's not back this year, he's never wearing the uniform again.
 
