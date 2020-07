We ended the season on a 55% winning streak beating playoff teams on the way (should have beat the jets, damn refs lol) ... IF that momentum continues we should be in for an 8-10 win season ...



New blood ... new offense ... surprise on our side ... unfortunate we have to get through the first 6 games before it gets "softer" but if (I know, a bunch of "if's) we can go 3-3 I see 5-6 more we could win and who knows a hiccup here or there in our favor ...



Stranger things have happened