If CW does not squeeze Josh Allen's man meat does this game have a happy ending.
ThisThey still got the first down, so in my opinion it had no bearing.
The ball grab did have bearing. It backed them up which in turn made them burn time off the clock. Those 15 yards weren't free.They still got the first down, so in my opinion it had no bearing.
Known across the NFL as the "Bob Kraft Special".If CW does not squeeze Josh Allen's man meat does this game have a happy ending.
Burnt what 20 seconds. Still got the first and got 1st and goal. Then the Defense made a stand. So yeah No baring on the gameThe ball grab did have bearing. It backed them up which in turn made them burn time off the clock. Those 15 yards weren't free.
Now put those 20 secs back on the clock.Burnt what 20 seconds. Still got the first and got 1st and goal. Then the Defense made a stand. So yeah No baring on the game
How about no. How about that elite Offense score on 1st and goal from the 1.Now put those 20 secs back on the clock.