Baptist Dolphins Training Camp Question

I’m in south Florida for a couple days. Does any know if there is anything at The new training camp at Baptist? In past years at Nova they have that cool area to see with Marino locker and stuff.

Looking to show my daughters but don’t want to take the ride for nothing.

Anyone stop at rookie camp last 2 days? I know it’s not officially open camp but just checking .
 
You can double-check the dolphin's website, but I was to believe that camp is not open for public attendance until July 29 or 30.
 
Last year when we went they had a cool row behind the bleachers for the fans/kids. Some kind of blow-up running game, 2 or 3 big props for a picture areas. They had a booth to take pics with the cheerleaders and TD was giving out hugs and hi-fives. Plus a pretty good makeshift pro shop with jerseys, fan gear, etc. They also gave out calendar magnets and even coffee energy drinks. It was great. I think different things happened on different days, so not sure what the others were like.
 
