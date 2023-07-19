Baptist Dolphins Training Camp Question

Dolfansal
Starter
- Joined
- Dec 17, 2005
- Messages
- 382
- Reaction score
- 301
I’m in south Florida for a couple days. Does any know if there is anything at The new training camp at Baptist? In past years at Nova they have that cool area to see with Marino locker and stuff.
Looking to show my daughters but don’t want to take the ride for nothing.
Anyone stop at rookie camp last 2 days? I know it’s not officially open camp but just checking .
