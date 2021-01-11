 Barry Jackson Fins not interested in Watson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Barry Jackson Fins not interested in Watson

Coach_Rob

Coach_Rob

Club Member
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
8,405
Reaction score
1,389
All that strongly suggests Watson will remain in Houston. As one Dolphins source familiar with ownership’s thinking said Sunday, “there’s nothing to see here and nothing that has to do with the Miami Dolphins.”
Click to expand...
Andnd then there’s this: The Dolphins find themselves in a delicate situation because they made a public and unequivocal commitment to Tagovailoa as their 2021 starting quarterback last week.

They haven’t changed their mind, per the source.
Click to expand...
amp.miamiherald.com

The truth about rumors surrounding the Dolphins, Deshaun Watson and Xavien Howard | Opinion

If you thought the last two Miami Dolphins offseasons were a wild ride and this one will be relatively calm by contrast, well, you probably weren’t paying attention on Sunday.
amp.miamiherald.com amp.miamiherald.com
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
3,607
Reaction score
1,107
Age
30
Location
CT
Hope it’s true, Watson would cost too much. We’ve finally done it right don’t stray away from the plan. Draft and build while continuing to acquire picks.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Starter
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
2,972
Reaction score
3,943
MARINO1384 said:
Hope it’s true, Watson would cost too much. We’ve finally done it right don’t stray away from the plan. Draft and build while continuing to acquire picks.
Click to expand...
What if KC called and said, "Give me Tua and 4 1st round picks and I'll give you Mahomes"?

The idea of what is "too expensive" is just completely silly to me.
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
339
Reaction score
340
Location
NY
I believe it...they may not make the first call but they will certainly listen if Houston calls...just like Tunsil's trade.

If things get bad enough in Houston and with Watson having a no-trade clause, they will be more desperate to resolve it one way or another.

No one is going to comment on these rumors publicly at this point.
 
Hargitt01

Hargitt01

Full-time Lurker, Part-time Poster
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2007
Messages
895
Reaction score
1,218
Location
Louisville, Ky
The Watson talk and speculation is very much like sitting in a rocking chair, it gives us something to do but we aren't going anywhere......
 
B

bflat

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 19, 2010
Messages
170
Reaction score
48
Kamelion4291 said:
What if KC called and said, "Give me Tua and 4 1st round picks and I'll give you Mahomes"?

The idea of what is "too expensive" is just completely silly to me.
Click to expand...
How about 6 firsts and they throw in Hill, Kelce, and Edward’s Helaire? We aren’t just a QB away, we need horses all across the offense
 
D

Durango2020

Rookie
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
72
Reaction score
81
Age
43
Location
USA
Kamelion4291 said:
What if KC called and said, "Give me Tua and 4 1st round picks and I'll give you Mahomes"?

The idea of what is "too expensive" is just completely silly to me.
Click to expand...
If it happened Mahomes numbers will plummet because Dolphins do not equal Chiefs. We need to fix our offense to get proper production from a QB like Mahomes as good as he is. If the teams were comparable then sure we would obtain him but we are not near them.
 
R

Rowdy1972

Second String
Joined
Sep 16, 2018
Messages
1,885
Reaction score
1,588
Age
30
Location
Florida
Kamelion4291 said:
What if KC called and said, "Give me Tua and 4 1st round picks and I'll give you Mahomes"?

The idea of what is "too expensive" is just completely silly to me.
Click to expand...
haha what? Its called economics. Supply and Demand. Its silly that you cant comprehend that.
 
RobertHorry

RobertHorry

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,759
Reaction score
2,211
Lol what do Dolphins coaches know, we on forum say deshaun need to be traded for a trove of picks. Do it!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom