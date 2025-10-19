 Barry Jackson: It’s time for neglectful owner Ross to blow things up | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Barry Jackson: It’s time for neglectful owner Ross to blow things up

LANGER72 said:
Marino is complicit too. He is just playing along for a paycheck like some kind of mascot. This entire franchise needs to be ran by other people looking to make a name for themselves. Hungry and uncompromising
Click to expand...

Blaming Marino for this is insane, he's a glorified PR guy. He has no real power within the organization and is probably as embarrassed as we are.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom